courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
2 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

Barnacle Strategy for Startups

As a founder, you're always on the lookout for smart ways to grow your startup without burning through your limited resources. That's where the barnacle strategy comes in.

Picture this: You’re a small fish in the vast ocean of tech startups. The big sharks are swimming circles around you, gobbling up market share and leaving you wondering how you’ll ever compete.

What Exactly is the Barnacle Strategy?

The barnacle strategy is all about latching onto a larger, successful platform and riding its wave of growth. Just like a barnacle attaches itself to a whale, your business attaches itself to a thriving ecosystem.

Here’s the gist:

  1. Find a growing platform with a robust ecosystem (your “whale”)
  2. Create a product or service that adds value to that platform
  3. Leverage the platform’s existing user base and marketing reach
  4. Grow alongside the platform, benefiting from its success

The beauty of this approach? You get to piggyback on someone else’s marketing efforts and user base, dramatically reducing your own customer acquisition costs.

Shopify has become a behemoth in the e-commerce world, powering over 1.7 million businesses globally. But here’s the relevant part - its success has created a whole ecosystem of smaller companies thriving in its wake.

The barnacle strategy taps into the power of network effects. As the main platform grows, it attracts more users, which in turn makes it more valuable for complementary services (that’s you!). This creates a virtuous cycle:

  • Platform grows → More potential customers for you
  • You add value to the platform → Platform becomes more attractive
  • Platform attracts more users → Your potential market expands
  • Rinse and repeat

It’s like drafting behind a semi-truck on the highway. You’re leveraging their momentum to propel yourself forward with less effort.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

leadership

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

Users Can Be Fired

Letting go of difficult or harmful users can be the key to maintaining the health and growth of your product

Sep 19, 2024 4 min read

Outdated Docs Are Tech Debt

Teams often neglect to create good documentation. Code gets delivered, but updating the docs is treated as a secondary task, easily postponed—until it’s too late.

Sep 22, 2024 5 min read

Amazon's 'No Weasel Words' Rule

How Amazon's emphasis on eliminating weasel words leads to more precise, actionable communication and better decision-making

Sep 17, 2024 3 min read

Advice to New Engineering Managers

Tips for being an effective engineering leader and how to avoid common pitfalls

Feb 15, 2025 5 min read

A Great Product Doesn't Need Marketing

Great products speak for themselves, without the need for massive marketing campaigns

Sep 18, 2024 4 min read

Build Your Army

If you want to do great things, you'll need people with skills that complement yours. You can't do everything yourself. You need a team. You need an army. You need to build your army.

Oct 4, 2024 4 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/the-barnacle-strategy. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.