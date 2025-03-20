Vanta Logo
Published
3 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Software Engineer, Engineering Manager

The 5:1 Rule: Effective Performance Reviews For High-Performing Teams

Research reveals the ideal ratio of positive to negative feedback within high performing teams

A study by Emily Heaphy and Marcial Losada examined how feedback patterns relate to team performance. Their research of 60 business teams found a correlation between team effectiveness and the ratio of positive to negative comments shared among team members.

PerformanceFeedback RatioComments
High-performing teams(Positive) 5.6:1 (Negative)Nearly six positive comments for each negative one
Medium-performing teams(Positive) 1.9:1 (Negative)Almost twice as many positive as negative comments
Low-performing teams(Positive) 0.36:1 (Negative)Nearly three negative comments for every positive one

Most organizations structure performance reviews with a roughly equal balance of positive and negative feedback. Some even follow the “sandwich method” - positive, negative, positive - creating a 2:1 ratio at best. According to the research, this approach falls significantly short of what drives optimal performance.

The 5:1 ratio isn’t arbitrary - it’s rooted in how our brains process different types of feedback during evaluation scenarios.

When employees receive criticism in a performance review, their brain’s threat response activates. The amygdala triggers stress hormones that narrow focus and put the employee in a defensive posture. This neurological response makes it difficult for them to fully process additional feedback or engage in productive discussion about growth opportunities.

Positive feedback, by contrast, activates the brain’s reward system. With sufficient positive reinforcement, employees experience dopamine release that enhances their receptivity to learning and growth discussions. This neurological state makes them more likely to engage constructively with improvement areas rather than defensively.

The 5:1 ratio creates a neurological environment where employees can remain open to critical feedback without becoming defensive or disengaged. It establishes psychological safety that makes performance reviews genuinely productive.

Applying the 5:1 Rule to Underperforming Employees

Managers often struggle with how to maintain the 5:1 ratio when reviewing genuinely underperforming employees. It can seem impossible or even dishonest to provide five positive comments for every critical one when someone is missing targets or causing problems.

For employees with multiple performance issues, spreading feedback across several conversations can maintain the ratio while still addressing all concerns over time. This approach prevents overwhelming the employee with criticism and gives them opportunity to make incremental improvements.

The 5:1 approach doesn’t mean ignoring or minimizing performance problems. Rather, it creates a psychological environment where employees can actually hear and implement critical feedback instead of becoming defensive. By maintaining the ratio even in difficult circumstances, managers increase the likelihood that their feedback will lead to genuine performance improvement rather than disengagement.

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/the-5-1-rule. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.