The Real Cost of Meetings: What FAANG Companies Do Differently Discover how FAANG companies like Amazon, Google, and Netflix reduce the hidden costs of meetings by embracing written communication and minimizing unnecessary gatherings.

Meetings are expensive. When you gather nine people for a one-hour meeting, it’s not just one hour that’s being spent—it’s nine hours of collective work time. That’s a whole day’s worth of productivity for one person, gone.

FAANG companies (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google) understand this cost and have developed processes to minimize unnecessary meetings, opting for written communication as a more efficient alternative.

The True Cost of Meetings

The cost of a meeting isn’t just measured by the time spent in the room. It’s the opportunity cost—the work that didn’t get done because those nine people were in a meeting. Every hour in a meeting is an hour where no one is shipping code, solving problems, or moving the project forward.

If you’re pulling nine people into a room for an hour, think about what could have been accomplished with that collective time. Could an email, a document, or even a short video have replaced the need for a meeting, allowing people to continue their work without interruption?

Many FAANG companies heavily utilize the “write-up” alternative to meetings, particularly for larger decisions, updates, and strategic planning.

Amazon’s 6-Page Memos

Amazon is famous for its “6-page memos” used during important meetings. Before any major discussion begins, participants are expected to read a well-crafted, detailed write-up covering the topic. This write-up provides data, analysis, and recommendations. Instead of starting a meeting with presentations or verbal updates, everyone reads the memo silently for the first 20-30 minutes.

Why?

It ensures that all participants are on the same page (literally), having digested the same thorough analysis before the discussion begins.

The memo format forces the author to think deeply about the problem, outlining the issues, possible solutions, and data clearly.

It saves time by making sure people have all the context before the discussion begins, allowing for more efficient and informed conversations.

A team at Amazon might have a meeting to discuss the expansion of AWS services. Instead of starting the conversation without preparation, a 6-page memo would detail current AWS performance metrics, competitor analysis, customer feedback, and recommendations for expansion. Everyone reads the memo before the meeting to ensure the conversation is data-driven and focused.

Facebook (Meta) Decision-Making Docs

At Facebook (Meta), teams often rely on structured decision-making documents rather than ad-hoc meetings to resolve issues or make choices. These documents outline the problem, data supporting different viewpoints, and pros/cons of each decision. This approach allows stakeholders to review and provide feedback asynchronously, ensuring that decisions are well-informed without the need for constant meetings.

Why?

Encourages asynchronous collaboration, where team members can provide input across time zones and at their convenience.

Allows decision-making to happen without requiring everyone to be in the same room or on the same call.

Prevents groupthink by giving people the space to consider all options deeply before providing input.

Let’s say a Facebook product team is deciding whether to implement a new feature in Instagram. Instead of holding a meeting, the product manager writes a decision-making document that includes user feedback, performance data, technical feasibility, and strategic alignment with company goals. The document is circulated, and team members add their thoughts and suggestions asynchronously before a decision is made.

Google’s Design Docs

At Google, engineers are expected to create design documents before starting any major project. These docs outline the problem, the proposed solution, the risks, trade-offs, and the timeline. The document is shared widely for feedback from engineers and stakeholders across the company, making meetings less necessary because the discussions and feedback happen in writing.

Why?

Forces engineers to think through all aspects of their solution before implementation.

Facilitates feedback from other teams without needing synchronous meetings.

Creates a written record that can be referred back to, especially if issues arise during the project.

When Google engineers were working on a significant change to the YouTube recommendation algorithm, a design document would have been written, explaining how the change would affect video recommendations, the technical challenges, and the expected impact on user engagement. Engineers from other teams could provide feedback asynchronously, offering insights or identifying potential problems without needing a meeting.

Netflix’s Written Culture

Netflix emphasizes writing and documenting decisions and strategies. One of the pillars of their culture is providing “context, not control,” and a key part of that is using written communication to ensure clarity. Teams are encouraged to document decisions and strategies so that even if no meeting happens, others can refer back to the context behind the decision.

Why?

Writing things down allows for transparency, especially when teams are distributed.

Ensures that decisions are well thought-out and that the rationale behind them is available to everyone.

Fosters autonomy, allowing teams to work without micromanagement since context is clear.

If a team at Netflix is working on a new content recommendation algorithm, a detailed document explaining the changes would be shared across the company. The document would cover technical specifics, user impact, and business goals. This allows teams like marketing, legal, or customer service to stay informed and provide feedback without needing to pull everyone into meetings.

Apple’s Keynote Documents

Apple, known for its perfectionism, relies on detailed written briefs before presentations, product launches, or internal decisions. These documents are used to ensure that teams are aligned, that every detail is covered, and that feedback is thoroughly considered in advance of important meetings or events.

Why?

Written documentation helps ensure that all stakeholders understand the goals, challenges, and context before any major project begins.

Reduces the need for unnecessary follow-up meetings by ensuring that all aspects are laid out clearly.

Fosters a culture of thorough preparation, where discussions are focused and efficient.

Before launching a new product like the iPhone, Apple teams would prepare detailed internal documents that cover product specifications, manufacturing challenges, market research, and potential risks. These documents are reviewed by different teams across the company, ensuring that when a meeting does occur, it’s focused and well-informed.

When Meetings Are A Good Idea

While meetings can be costly, I believe they’re invaluable in certain situations.

Brainstorming: Real-time collaboration sparks creativity. It’s hard to replace the energy of a live idea session. Crisis Management: Urgent issues like system outages need immediate alignment and quick decisions. 1:1 Check-Ins: Personal matters like feedback or performance reviews are best handled face-to-face for empathy and clarity. Team Building: Celebrating milestones or bonding activities build morale and trust. Workshops: Hands-on training is more effective with real-time questions and guidance. Strategic Planning: High-stakes decisions and long-term planning benefit from real-time discussions and immediate feedback.

Meetings are a tool, and like any tool, they’re only useful when applied correctly. The next time you’re about to schedule one, ask yourself: Could I achieve the same result by writing it up?