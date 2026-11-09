Developer Tools: CLIs, Linters and Package Managers
Command-line tools and linters I use: Secretlint and Gitleaks for leaked secrets, Corepack, Lighthouse CI, Repomix, Mermaid and residue.
all topics
- residue-cli: Reclaim your storage from Git worktrees, automatically and safely.
- Agent Git worktrees eat your disk; residue-cli clears safe ones
- Lighthouse CI: Catch Performance Regressions Early
- Node.js Corepack: Pin Your Yarn and pnpm Versions
- Apple Pkl: A Configuration Language to Replace JSON and YAML
- Secretlint: Stop Committing API Keys and Passwords to Git
- Repomix (formerly Repopack): Pack a Repo Into One File
- 10 Essential Terminal Commands Every Developer Should Know
- Remove Unnecessary NPM Packages with eslint-plugin-depend
- Gitleaks: Find and Prevent Credential Leaks in Git Repos
- Integrating Docker with React
- Mermaid.js: Charts and Diagrams from Markdown-like Syntax