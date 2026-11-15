I ran three sizes of Google's Gemma 4 on my MacBook with llama.cpp 1.0 and scored 138 checks: tool calls, JSON, code, SQL, screenshots.

I wanted to know what an LLM small enough for a laptop can do today, so I ran Google’s Gemma 4 on my MacBook and scored it on 138 checks.

A local LLM runs from a file on your own disk. No internet, no API key, no bill per token. llama.cpp is the program that runs it, and it tagged v1.0.0 on 2026-11-13, about three and a half years in.

I tried three sizes of Gemma 4, each with “thinking” off and on. Thinking means the model writes private notes before it answers. I wrote down the right answer to every check before any model saw it.

The short version:

The routine jobs work. Calling tools, pulling JSON out of sentences, writing small functions and porting C code to a new API passed nearly every check on every model.

Calling tools, pulling JSON out of sentences, writing small functions and porting C code to a new API passed nearly every check on every model. Precise work slips. Regexes, SQL edge cases and small text in screenshots failed often enough that I’d test every answer before using it.

Regexes, SQL edge cases and small text in screenshots failed often enough that I’d test every answer before using it. Thinking cuts both ways. It fixed most of the SQL, logic and lookup failures, and it wrecked code: the biggest model went from 10 of 10 functions in 51 seconds to 5 of 10 in 14 minutes.

If I had memory to spare, I’d run the biggest one, Gemma 4 26B A4B, with thinking off. It wrote the most working code and generated text the fastest of the three.

On a 16 GB Mac I’d run the smallest, E4B, with thinking on. It fit next to everything else on my machine and passed all eight SQL questions. The middle one, the 12B, read screenshots and long files best, and it was the slowest of the three in every timing I took of all three.

This is every score. “Off” and “on” mean thinking:

Job (checks) E4B off E4B on 12B off 12B on 26B off 26B on Tool calls (14) 14 14 13 13 14 14 JSON extraction (40 fields) 40 39 39 39 40 39 JavaScript functions (10) 9 8 9 6 10 5 C port (1) 1 1 1 1 1 1 Screenshots, chart and table (17 facts) 12 16 17 17 15 17 Questions about a long file (5) 4 4 5 5 4 4 Screenshots, code and diff (13 facts) 5 8 not run not run not run not run SQL (8) 5 8 not run not run not run not run Regex (6) 2 3 not run not run not run not run Arithmetic and logic (12) 7 9 not run not run not run not run Bug finding (6) 5 6 not run not run not run not run Agent loop (6) 3 5 not run not run not run not run

The 12B and the 26B didn’t run the last six rows. By the time I got there, other jobs had left this laptop 6 to 11 GB of free memory, and loading a 10 GB model into that got their compilers killed. Not run means not run, not zero.

Over the first six rows, the 87 checks all three models ran, the totals land within four of each other:

Checks passed out of 87, first six jobs 80 82 84 81 84 80 0 20 40 60 80 100 E4B, thinking off E4B, thinking on 12B, thinking off 12B, thinking on 26B A4B, thinking off 26B A4B, thinking on Checks passed out of 87, first six jobs Model and mode Checks passed E4B, thinking off 80 E4B, thinking on 82 12B, thinking off 84 12B, thinking on 81 26B A4B, thinking off 84 26B A4B, thinking on 80

With thinking off, a file three times the size bought four more checks. Where the models differ is speed, memory and which mistakes they make.

Setting up llama.cpp takes one command. I’d had MLX models on this machine before but never llama.cpp, and it’s a single binary:

Terminal window 1 llama-server -hf ggml-org/gemma-4-12B-it-GGUF:Q4_0 -c 32768 -np 1

-hf downloads the model from Hugging Face the first time and loads it from the cache after that. -c 32768 sets the context window, which is how much text the model sees at once, counted in tokens (a token is a word or a piece of one).

-np 1 gives that whole window to one request at a time. With -c 16384 -np 4 the server log prints n_slots = 4, n_ctx_slot = 4096 : four requests at once, each with a quarter of the window.

Once the log says listening on http://127.0.0.1:9931 , you have an OpenAI-compatible API on your machine. Any client that speaks /v1/chat/completions works against it, with no key.

Every speed in this post depends on the machine and the build, so here they are:

Laptop MacBook Pro 14-inch (Mac16,6) Chip Apple M4 Max: 14 CPU cores (10 performance, 4 efficiency), 32 GPU cores Memory 36 GB, of which Metal offers llama.cpp 28,753 MiB Disk 1 TB SSD OS macOS 26.3.1 llama.cpp 1.0.0 release binary, build 12359, commit b1b770d90

The laptop wasn’t idle. Other jobs kept the one-minute load average between 35 and 90 on those 14 cores for every run, so a quiet machine will beat these speeds.

These are the three models. All of them are Apache 2.0 and take images as well as text. I used the Q4_0 file of each, which stores every weight in 4 bits, about a quarter of the 16-bit original:

Model Parameters Weights Image projector Context limit Gemma 4 E4B 4.5B effective, 8B with embeddings 4.59 GB 0.56 GB 128K tokens Gemma 4 12B 11.95B 7.22 GB 0.16 GB 256K tokens Gemma 4 26B A4B 25.2B, 3.8B active per token 14.62 GB 0.81 GB 256K tokens

The 26B A4B is a mixture-of-experts model. It keeps 25.2 billion parameters on disk but runs only 3.8 billion of them for each token, which is why the biggest file here turns out to be the fastest.

The first download and load took 245 seconds for E4B and 709 seconds for the 26B on my connection. After that, a restart loads any of them from disk in 3 to 10 seconds.

Every request used temperature 0, which makes the model pick its most likely next token every time, so a rerun gives the same answer. I ran E4B’s ten JavaScript tasks twice with thinking on and got the same 10,487 tokens both times.

How each model did, job by job

Each check has one right answer, written down before the run. A script sends the prompt, takes the reply, and scores it with code: it runs the JavaScript, compiles the C, executes the SQL, or compares fields.

Every model knew when to call a tool and when not to. A tool call means the model doesn’t answer by itself. It replies with a function name and arguments, your code runs the function, and you send the result back. It’s how a model looks things up or does anything beyond chat.

I described three functions to the models: npm_package(name) , github_repo(owner, repo) and convert_currency(amount, from, to) . Then I asked 14 questions. Nine need a call, one of those needs two, and five need none.

This is the whole reply to “What is the latest version of zod on npm?”:

1 { 2 "role" : "assistant" , 3 "content" : "" , 4 "tool_calls" : [{ 5 "type" : "function" , 6 "function" : { "name" : "npm_package" , "arguments" : "{ \" name \" : \" zod \" }" }, 7 "id" : "l4ftTaXdBZYOWIRGwFad84FUPcHOjL6E" 8 }] 9 }

The model can’t know the version, and it didn’t guess one. It stopped with finish_reason: "tool_calls" and waited.

I pulled the real numbers from the npm registry and sent them back as the tool result. The answer: “The latest version of zod on npm is 4.6.7, and it received 460,607,664 downloads last week.” Both figures match the registry.

E4B and the 26B scored 14 of 14, in both modes. The 12B scored 13 of 14 in both modes, and it missed the same question each time. I asked for “the latest release of the Astro repo, withastro/astro”, and the 12B sent this:

1 { "name" : "github_repo" , "arguments" : "{ \" owner \" : \" astro \" , \" repo \" : \" astro \" }" }

The owner was in the question, and it wrote a different one. A real API would have answered 404, or worse, returned somebody else’s repository.

The five no-tool questions went the right way everywhere. “What is 17 times 23?” got an answer with no call. For “What’s the weather in Tallinn today?” no function fits, so every model declined:

I’m sorry, but I don’t have access to real-time weather data.

None of them tried to bend github_repo into a weather service. And for “Compare the star counts of facebook/react and vuejs/core”, all three sent two calls in one reply.

All three filled in JSON correctly, with one slip that four of the six runs made. I wrote ten sentences that each describe a release, and asked for four fields through a JSON schema in response_format . The script compares each field with my answer:

Sentence Expected Vite went to 8.0.0 on Aug 21, 2026. The migration guide lists a dozen breaking changes. vite , 8.0.0 , 2026-08-21 , 12 llama.cpp tagged 1.0.0 on 13.11.2026 and it removes a deprecated API, which is one breaking change. llama.cpp , 1.0.0 , 2026-11-13 , 1 Two days before Christmas Day 2025, pnpm 11.0.0 arrived with four breaking changes. pnpm , 11.0.0 , 2025-12-23 , 4

All six runs turned “a dozen” into 12 , read 13.11.2026 as the 13th of November, and worked out that two days before Christmas is 2025-12-23 .

All 60 replies parsed as JSON, but that part isn’t the model’s doing. llama-server turns the schema into a grammar and only lets the model pick tokens that fit it, so a reply can’t come out malformed.

The values are still the model’s. E4B and the 26B scored 40 of 40 with thinking off, and the other four runs scored 39, all missing on this sentence:

1 Released 2026/09/30: typescript@6.1.0-beta (3 breaking changes, see notes).

1 { "package" : "typescript@6.1.0-beta" , "version" : "6.1.0-beta" , "date" : "2026-09-30" , "breaking_changes" : 3 }

The version landed in its own field and also stayed glued to the package name. A grammar guarantees the shape of the JSON, and nothing guarantees what goes in it.

With thinking off, they wrote working JavaScript, and the misses were small. Ten tasks, each with assertions the model never sees, run under node --permission : a slugifier, a semver comparison, interval merging, Roman numerals, a CSV line parser, an LRU cache, a topological sort, a binary search with a hang to fix, a duration formatter and a word wrapper.

Task E4B 12B 26B A4B slugify pass pass pass compareSemver pass pass pass mergeIntervals fail pass pass toRoman pass pass pass parseCsvLine pass pass pass LRUCache pass pass pass topoSort pass pass pass binarySearch (fix a hang) pass pass pass formatDuration pass fail pass wordWrap pass pass pass

The 12B’s formatDuration declares a constant and then reassigns it:

1 const seconds = Math. floor (ms / 1000 ); 2 const d = Math. floor (seconds / ( 24 * 3600 )); 3 seconds %= ( 24 * 3600 );

1 TypeError: Assignment to constant variable.

I changed that one const to let and all seven assertions passed. A linter would have caught it in a second, but the model had no linter and didn’t run its own code.

E4B failed on a name. I asked for mergeIntervals , it wrote mergeInterval , and my test hit ReferenceError: mergeIntervals is not defined . With the name fixed, that code passes too.

One pass deserves an asterisk. The 26B’s compareSemver never strips build metadata, so "0+build5" parses to NaN , and every comparison against NaN is false:

1 compareSemver ( "1.0.0+build5" , "1.0.0" ); // 0, which my assertion wanted 2 compareSemver ( "1.0.1+build5" , "1.0.0" ); // 0, which is wrong

It passed my nine assertions by accident. I count it as a pass because the answer key was fixed before the run, and I’m showing it because ten green ticks would have hidden it.

Turning thinking on made every model worse at code. llama-server turns thinking on by default ( --reasoning auto ), so this is what you get if you change nothing:

JavaScript tasks passed, out of 10 9 8 9 6 10 5 0 2 4 6 8 10 E4B, thinking off E4B, thinking on 12B, thinking off 12B, thinking on 26B A4B, thinking off 26B A4B, thinking on JavaScript tasks passed, out of 10 Model and mode Tasks passed E4B, thinking off 9 E4B, thinking on 8 12B, thinking off 9 12B, thinking on 6 26B A4B, thinking off 10 26B A4B, thinking on 5

The 26B dropped from ten to five, and all five failures look the same: finish_reason: "length" , an empty answer, and between 8,611 and 11,944 characters of notes.

The reply limit was 4,096 tokens, and the thinking counts against it. On half the tasks the model spent the whole budget planning and never wrote the function.

llama-server has a flag for this. --reasoning-budget N caps the thinking at N tokens, and --reasoning off turns it off:

Terminal window 1 llama-server -hf ggml-org/gemma-4-E4B-it-GGUF:Q4_0 --reasoning-budget 1024

On E4B a 1,024-token budget finished the ten tasks in 207.7 seconds instead of 254.7, with the same 8 passes. Raising the reply limit to 16,384 changed nothing for E4B either, because E4B never hit the limit. Its two failures are the wrong name and a semver comparison that returns 1 where it should return -1 .

The budget run for the 26B would show whether its five lost tasks come back. It’s one of the runs I couldn’t fit in memory.

Every model ported C code to the new API without a warning. This is the job I cared about most. I diffed llama.h between the v0.9.0 and v1.0.0 tags, and 1.0.0 deletes 36 deprecated functions.

I wrote a 15-line C file that calls six of them. Against the 0.9.0 header it compiles with six deprecation warnings, and against the 1.0.0 header it fails with 8 errors.

Each model got the file and the six warnings, with one instruction: make it compile against 1.0.0. These are three of the six lines the 12B changed:

1 llama_token bos = llama_token_bos(vocab); 2 int32_t n_vocab = llama_n_vocab(vocab); 3 size_t state_size = llama_get_state_size(ctx); 4 llama_token bos = llama_vocab_bos(vocab); 5 int32_t n_vocab = llama_vocab_n_tokens(vocab); 6 size_t state_size = llama_state_get_size(ctx);

I didn’t read the answers first. The script handed each one to the compiler:

Terminal window 1 cc -std=c11 -fsyntax-only -Wall -I inc-v1.0.0 src/model.c

Exit code 0 and no warnings, in all six runs. Each warning names its replacement, so the job is mechanical, and it’s the kind of chore I’d rather hand off.

The next four jobs ran on E4B only, and they’re where thinking pays.

SQL went from 5 of 8 to 8 of 8 with thinking on. I gave the model a three-table SQLite schema (packages, releases, downloads) and eight questions. The script runs each query on a real database and compares the rows with a reference query.

Asked for the percentage of releases with zero breaking changes, rounded to one decimal, E4B without thinking returned this:

1 SELECT CAST ( SUM ( CASE WHEN breaking_changes = 0 THEN 1 ELSE 0 END ) AS REAL ) * 100 / COUNT ( * ) FROM releases;

1 45.4545454545455

The number is right and the rounding I asked for is missing. A second query wrote breaking_changes = 1 where the question said “at least one”, and a third returned every release of each package where I’d asked for the latest. With thinking on, all eight passed.

Regex failed more than any other job. Six patterns, each run against strings it must match and strings it must reject. E4B passed 2 without thinking and 3 with it.

Three of the six no-thinking answers weren’t valid regular expressions at all: Node threw SyntaxError: Invalid regular expression on them. Its CSS hex color pattern parsed, and then missed #fff :

1 / ^ # {3} ( [0-9a-fA-F] {3}| 0-9a-fA-F] {6} ) $|^ # [0-9a-fA-F] {6}$ /

#{3} means three hash characters in a row. I wouldn’t ship a regex from a 4.59 GB model without running it first.

Grade-school arithmetic still tripped it up. Twelve arithmetic and logic questions, each with one answer. E4B got 7 without thinking and 9 with it, and one miss survived both modes:

A build takes 75 seconds. How many full builds fit in 2 hours?

It answered 16, and the answer is 96. With thinking on it also counted 8 letter r’s in “strawberry raspberry”, which has 6.

It found the buggy line in 5 of 6 snippets, and 6 of 6 with thinking. Each check shows a numbered snippet and a symptom, and asks for the line that has to change.

Two of my answer keys were too strict, and I’m saying so because it changes the score. For a strcpy into an 8-byte buffer I’d keyed the strcpy line, and E4B named the buffer declaration, which fixes it too. I accept both, and under my original key the scores would be 4 and 5.

The 12B read screenshots perfectly, and the smaller model dropped numbers. Every Gemma 4 file comes with an image projector that turns a picture into tokens, so the same endpoint takes a PNG. I compared each answer with the page the screenshot came from.

The first two screenshots hold 17 facts: a bar chart with a title and four bars, and a table with three rows of four cells.

Facts read correctly from two screenshots, out of 17 12 16 17 17 15 17 0 5 10 15 20 E4B, thinking off E4B, thinking on 12B, thinking off 12B, thinking on 26B A4B, thinking off 26B A4B, thinking on Facts read correctly from two screenshots, out of 17 Model and mode Facts right E4B, thinking off 12 E4B, thinking on 16 12B, thinking off 17 12B, thinking on 17 26B A4B, thinking off 15 26B A4B, thinking on 17

The 12B read every title, label and number in both modes. E4B without thinking dropped the tallest bar from the chart, the one labelled “Yes” with 207, and cut the decimals off the table: 53.8 became 53 and 71.1 became 71.

The 26B without thinking read every cell and then swapped two of them, giving 46 as the slowest speed and 43.6 as the fastest. Thinking fixed both models’ tables.

Three harder screenshots went to E4B only: a code block, a diff and the top of a page, 13 facts. It read 5 without thinking and 8 with it.

The misses come from small text. 256GB came back as 256B , the date 2026-11-15 as 2021-11-15 , and in the diff llama_n_vocab shrank to llama_vocab .

The server log suggested a cause. By default an image gets at most 512 tokens, however big it is:

1 load_model: cap image_max_tokens (original=1120) to 512 (n_ubatch = 512) 2 load_model: increase n_ubatch (-ub) to increase vision token budget

I restarted E4B with -ub 2048 and ran all five screenshots again. The scores didn’t move: 12 of 17 and 5 of 13. On this model the image token budget wasn’t the limit.

Pasting a whole 89.6 KB file into the prompt worked, with one miss two models shared. llama.h from the 1.0.0 tag is 89.6 KB, which the tokenizer turns into 25,280 tokens.

I asked five questions that each have one function name as the answer, such as “Which function copies rows from host memory into the h_nextn device buffer?” The 12B found all five, and E4B and the 26B found four.

Both of those missed the same one. “Which function returns the number of NextN layers of a model?” has the answer llama_model_n_layer_nextn , and both replied llama_model_target_layer_ids_n .

The header shows why. The wrong function carries a comment and the right one doesn’t:

1 LLAMA_API int32_t llama_model_n_layer_nextn ( const struct llama_model * model ); 2 3 // returns the number of extracted layers from target model 4 LLAMA_API uint32_t llama_model_target_layer_ids_n ( const struct llama_model * model );

They matched my question against the comment text. The 12B read the function name.

Letting the model search for itself worked 3 times in 6, and 5 with thinking. This is an agent loop: tool calls in a row, where the model picks what to look at, reads the result and decides the next step. It got three tools over a folder with both headers and two C files: list_files , grep , and read_file , which returns 120 lines per call.

Six questions, up to ten turns each, and no hints about which tool to use. The failures came from how E4B used the tools. Asked how many lines of the 0.9.0 header contain DEPRECATED , it sent this:

1 { "name" : "grep" , "arguments" : "{ \" count_only \" :true, \" pattern \" : \" DEPRECATED \" }" }

No path , so the count covered all four files and came back 43. The header has 40.

Asked whether llama_n_vocab is still declared in the 1.0.0 header, it read the first 120 lines of a 1,737-line file and answered “Yes”. The function was deleted, and one grep would have shown that.

With thinking on it sent the grep with a path both times and got both right. Its one remaining miss needed two hops: find the free call in old.c , then find that function’s deprecation note. After seven turns it answered llama_free where the note says llama_model_free .

What it costs, and where it stops

Thinking costs tokens, and on a laptop tokens are time. This is how many tokens each run generated for the same ten JavaScript tasks:

Tokens generated for the ten JavaScript tasks 3437 10487 2250 29619 2191 33249 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 E4B, thinking off E4B, thinking on 12B, thinking off 12B, thinking on 26B A4B, thinking off 26B A4B, thinking on Tokens generated for the ten JavaScript tasks Model and mode Tokens E4B, thinking off 3437 E4B, thinking on 10487 12B, thinking off 2250 12B, thinking on 29619 26B A4B, thinking off 2191 26B A4B, thinking on 33249

The 26B wrote 15 times more tokens with thinking on. Here’s what that did to the clock:

Seconds to finish the ten JavaScript tasks 81.3 254.7 136 1308.3 51.4 865.8 0 500 1000 1500 E4B, thinking off E4B, thinking on 12B, thinking off 12B, thinking on 26B A4B, thinking off 26B A4B, thinking on Seconds to finish the ten JavaScript tasks Model and mode Seconds E4B, thinking off 81.3 E4B, thinking on 254.7 12B, thinking off 136 12B, thinking on 1308.3 26B A4B, thinking off 51.4 26B A4B, thinking on 865.8

The 12B took 21 minutes and 48 seconds to pass six tasks. With thinking off it passed nine in 2 minutes and 16 seconds.

So I wouldn’t switch thinking off everywhere either. On E4B it cost time on code and bought correct answers nearly everywhere else:

Gemma 4 E4B, checks passed with thinking off and on 3 5 5 8 2 3 7 9 17 24 0 5 10 15 20 25 Agent loop (6), off Agent loop (6), on SQL (8), off SQL (8), on Regex (6), off Regex (6), on Logic (12), off Logic (12), on Screenshots (30), off Screenshots (30), on Gemma 4 E4B, checks passed with thinking off and on Job and mode Checks passed Agent loop (6), off 3 Agent loop (6), on 5 SQL (8), off 5 SQL (8), on 8 Regex (6), off 2 Regex (6), on 3 Logic (12), off 7 Logic (12), on 9 Screenshots (30), off 17 Screenshots (30), on 24

The price: the eight SQL questions took 18.9 seconds without thinking and 119.4 with it. I’d leave thinking on for queries and lookups, and turn it off or cap it for code.

The biggest file wrote the fastest. Across every reply in a run, weighted by tokens, E4B generated 40 tokens per second, the 12B 18 to 21, and the 26B A4B 38 to 45.

Generation speed, thinking off 40.2 18 45 0 10 20 30 40 50 E4B, 4.59 GB 12B, 7.22 GB 26B A4B, 14.62 GB Generation speed, thinking off Model Tokens per second E4B, 4.59 GB 40.2 12B, 7.22 GB 18 26B A4B, 14.62 GB 45

The 26B A4B writes two and a half times faster than the 12B from a file twice the size. That’s the 3.8 billion active parameters at work: per token, it does less arithmetic than the 12B.

Single replies swing with the load on the machine. The 26B’s slowest reply ran at 26 tokens per second and its fastest at 82.

Reading a long prompt costs a wait up front. Every model reads faster than it writes, and how much faster depends on the model. This is the time each one took to process the 25,280-token header before its first answer:

Seconds to read a 25,280-token file 25.3 50.9 137.6 0 50 100 150 E4B (1,010 tok/s) 26B A4B (502 tok/s) 12B (185 tok/s) Seconds to read a 25,280-token file Model Seconds E4B (1,010 tok/s) 25.3 26B A4B (502 tok/s) 50.9 12B (185 tok/s) 137.6

The 12B needs two minutes and 18 seconds before it says a word about that file. The follow-up questions then came back in under 1.5 seconds each.

That’s the prompt cache. llama-server compares each prompt with the previous one and only processes the part it hasn’t seen, so my four follow-ups cost 25 to 33 new tokens each instead of 25,280.

The wait grows in a straight line with the prompt. I sent E4B five slices of the header, each as a fresh prompt:

Seconds before the first token, by prompt size Gemma 4 E4B Gemma 4 E4B 25.4 s 778 6481 11976 22614 0.0 s 10.0 s 20.0 s 30.0 s Seconds before the first token, by prompt size Prompt tokens Gemma 4 E4B 778 0.6 s 3078 3.0 s 6481 6.2 s 11976 12.0 s 22614 25.4 s

That’s about 1,000 tokens per second from 778 tokens to 22,614, and generation held between 37 and 49 tokens per second after every one of them. A long prompt costs you the wait up front and nothing after.

One server can answer several requests at once. I restarted the 12B with four slots and sent the same question 1, 2 and 4 times in parallel:

Total generation speed by parallel requests, Gemma 4 12B 20.4 27.9 42.1 1 2 4 0 10 20 30 40 50 Total generation speed by parallel requests, Gemma 4 12B Requests at once Tokens per second, all requests together 1 20.4 2 27.9 4 42.1

Four requests together got twice the throughput of one. Each single request slowed from 21 tokens per second to between 12 and 15, so batch work gains and a chat window loses.

Memory decides which of these you can run at all.

Memory footprint of llama-server with a 32,768-token window 3.7 GB 10 GB 10 GB 0 GB 2 GB 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 10 GB E4B (4.59 GB file) 12B (7.22 GB file) 26B A4B (14.62 GB file) Memory footprint of llama-server with a 32,768-token window Model GB E4B (4.59 GB file) 3.7 GB 12B (7.22 GB file) 10 GB 26B A4B (14.62 GB file) 10 GB

footprint counts the memory the process owns. The weights are also mapped from disk, 6.8 GB for the 12B and 13.7 GB for the 26B, and macOS can drop those pages and read them back.

The footprint alone didn’t stop me. This laptop runs compilers and other agents all day, and out of 36 GB it had 6 to 11 GB to spare when I wanted the second pass.

E4B fit every time. The 12B and the 26B raised macOS memory pressure to the warning level within 90 seconds of loading, and another job’s watchdog started killing compiles, so I stopped them.

If the laptop is also your work machine, budget for that. A 16 GB Mac runs E4B next to an editor and a browser, and I wouldn’t plan on more.

The same memory limit kept two more models out. I’d planned to run gpt-oss-20b and Qwen3.8-27B through the same checks, but those are 12.1 GB and 19.4 GB files, and neither one ran.

A model only knows what was in its training data. With no tools attached, I asked each model for the latest llama.cpp release and told it to say so if it didn’t know. The 12B, in an earlier run:

I do not know because llama.cpp has not officially released a version 1.0.0.

It said that while running on llama.cpp 1.0.0. In the scored runs all three declined to name a version, which is the right answer, and the fix is a tool call like the zod one above.

Bigger local jobs need a bigger machine. To see what that looks like, I read the 1.0.0 pull requests. llama.cpp makes every PR disclose LLM use, and Georgi Gerganov, who started the project, fills his in with the model and the hardware.

He has 17 PRs in this release, and 14 disclose an LLM. All 14 name an open model in llama.cpp’s own GGUF format:

Model PRs Hardware Generation speed Qwen3.8-Flash-Next 6 MacBook M5 Max 128GB, RTX 5090 32GB 53.8 to 71.1 tok/s DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash-1017 5 Mac Studio M5 Ultra 256GB 38.7 to 62.0 tok/s GLM-5.3-Flash 3 Mac Studio M5 Ultra 256GB 43.6 to 46.0 tok/s

One of them is #30565, “llama : prune”, the PR that deleted the 36 functions I had Gemma port away from. This is its disclosure:

1 - AI usage disclosure: YES 2 - Harness: `dsh:llama.cpp` 3 - Hardware: `Mac Studio, M5 Ultra, 256GB` 4 - Model: ggml-org/DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash-1017-GGUF 5 - Stats: `◷ 1.8h · ⚙ 8.4m · ↑ 965k · ↓ 233k · ⇈ 399.3 tok/s · ⇊ 59.2 tok/s · ≡ 764 · ⌨ 51`

I read that stats line as a 1.8 hour session: 965k tokens in, 233k out, at 59.2 tokens per second. The harness is DeepSeek Harness, which I wrote about last week.

So the public API of llama.cpp 1.0 was trimmed by a local model running on llama.cpp. My laptop did the 15-line version of that job, and his desktop did it across the library.

That’s what a local model can do as I measured it. A 4.59 GB model handles tool calls, extraction and mechanical code changes, and needs thinking turned on before I’d trust its SQL or its lookups.

A 14.62 GB model writes ten working functions in under a minute. Hours of agent work on a C++ codebase run locally too, if you own 128 GB of memory.

I use Claude Code every day, and none of these three replaces it. But if I had a folder of screenshots or release notes to turn into JSON, I’d run it here before I paid per token.