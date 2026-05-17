AI and LLMs: What They Change for Developers and the Web
What LLMs change for developers and the web: AI Overviews and citations, AI crawlers, built-in browser models, and whether learning to code still pays.
all topics
- AEO and GEO for AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity
- Original work is now an endangered species
- Now is the best time to break into tech
- Is it even worth learning to code?
- Google's AI distribution advantage
- When Will We Have Our First AI CEO?
- Repomix (formerly Repopack): Pack a Repo Into One File
- Cloudflare's AI Content Control and the Open Web
- The Crutch Effect: How AI Tools Became A Crutch
- Google is Killing Information Economics on the Internet
- Chrome Built-In AI: What Gemini Nano Means for Startups