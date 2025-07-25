Google's AI distribution advantage While everyone debates models and features, Google owns the distribution channels that make AI stick

I’ve been thinking about the AI race lately, and something’s been bugging me. Everyone’s obsessed with which model is smartest or which startup raised the most money. But Google’s playing a completely different game.

They’re not trying to build the flashiest AI. They’re making it so you don’t even notice you’re using AI at all.

Last week I was writing an email and Gmail suggested a response that was exactly what I wanted to say. Then I switched to Docs and it helped finish my sentences in a way that felt natural. Later, I asked my phone something random and got a perfect answer without thinking about which AI I was talking to.

That’s when it hit me. I wasn’t “using Google’s AI.” I was just using my regular tools, and they happened to be smarter.

This is genius. While everyone else is trying to get you to download their AI app or remember their chatbot’s name, Google just made your existing stuff better. No learning curve. No behavior change.