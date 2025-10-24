🎉 hey, I shipped skillcraft.ai It's like Reddit, but for tech courses

As a developer myself, I know how important it is to keep learning, which is why I created this community.

Published
2 min read

Trevor I. Lasn

Building skillcraft.ai skillcraft.ai Reddit, but for tech courses. See what's worth your time. · blamesteve.lol blamesteve.lol I turn coworkers into friends. Watch performance follow.

Original work is now an endangered species

When everything looks the same, being different becomes valuable again

I’ve been noticing something lately. Everything online is starting to look and sound identical.

Open Twitter, LinkedIn, or any blog platform. Scroll for five minutes. You’ll see the same articles rewritten 50 different ways. Headlines like: morning routines of successful people, is coding dead in the age of AI, top programming languages to learn this year, how to stop procrastinating once and for all, ChatGPT will revolutionize everything, side hustles you can start today.

It’s all LLM-generated content. Not terrible. Just… empty. Taking existing knowledge and rephrasing it into slightly different words. No new insights. No personal experiences. No real learning.

Look at new apps launching on Product Hunt. They all look identical.

Same gradient backgrounds. Same rounded corners. Same “modern” aesthetic. Same CRUD operations wrapped in different terminology. It’s like everyone asked ChatGPT to “make a SaaS app” and shipped the first result.

“vibe-coded apps” - they have the vibe of an app, but no soul. Built in a weekend using the same Tailwind templates, the same component libraries, the same boilerplate code.

They work. They’re functional. But they’re forgettable.

It’s not that people stopped being creative. It’s that the barrier to creating content and apps dropped to zero, so the internet got flooded with the easiest possible output.

Why spend weeks researching and writing something original when you can prompt an LLM to write something “good enough” in 30 seconds?

Why spend time designing unique interfaces when you can copy a template and ship in a day?

The problem isn’t the tools. The tools are amazing. The problem is we stopped using them to amplify our unique ideas and started using them to replace having ideas altogether.

Found this article helpful? You might enjoy my free newsletter. I share dev tips and insights to help you grow your coding skills and advance your tech career.

Check out these related articles that might be useful for you. They cover similar topics and provide additional insights.

Tech
2 min read

You have been invited to the skillcraft.ai Discord server!

Join the Skillcraft.ai Discord community - a space for developers to learn, share, and grow together

Oct 11, 2025
Read article
Tech
2 min read

Would you be interested in mentorship for your coding journey?

I’m launching Skillcraft Mentorship—personalized 1-on-1 guidance from experienced developers to help you level up faster.

Oct 22, 2025
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Honey Quietly Hijacked Creator Revenue Through Affiliate Link Switching

Honey's controversial affiliate link practices and what it teaches us about Silicon Valley's ethics

Jan 4, 2025
Read article
Tech
5 min read

Is Age Really a Factor in Tech?

Silicon Valley has a reputation for youth worship. The 'move fast and break things' mentality often translates to a preference for younger, supposedly more adaptable workers.

Oct 8, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Google is Killing Information Economics on the Internet

Google’s Gemini pulls summaries from websites and slaps them directly into the search results

Sep 11, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Ghost Jobs Should Be Illegal

How fake job postings became a systemic problem in tech recruiting

Nov 15, 2024
Read article
Tech
3 min read

Introducing courses.reviews

Cutting through the noise of thousands of online courses to find the ones actually worth your time

Jun 2, 2025
Read article
Tech
4 min read

Chrome Is Beta Testing Built-In AI. Could This Kill a Lot of Startups?

The Power Play: Gemini Nano in Chrome

Aug 31, 2024
Read article
Tech
11 min read

Google's Journey: From Search Engine to Tech Giant

Exploring the key innovations and strategies that transformed Google into a global technology leader

Oct 1, 2024
Read article
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/original-work-is-now-an-endangered-species. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.