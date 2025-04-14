Vanta Logo
SPONSOR
Automate SOC 2 & ISO 27001 compliance with Vanta. Get $1,000 off.
Claim deal
Up to date
Published
2 min read

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Software Engineer, Engineering Manager

Float16Array in JavaScript

Understanding the new 16-bit floating point array in JavaScript

Float16Array is a new type of array in JavaScript that stores 16-bit (2-byte) floating point numbers. It joins the existing family of TypedArrays like Int8Array, Uint8Array, Float32Array, and Float64Array

If you’ve never used TypedArrays before, think of them as specialized arrays that can only contain specific types of numbers.

Unlike regular JavaScript arrays that can mix strings, objects, and numbers, TypedArrays are fixed-size, memory-efficient arrays dedicated to numeric data.

Here’s how you’d create and use a Float16Array

Notice something interesting with the third value? 0.333 became 0.3330078125. This happens because 16-bit floating point numbers have limited precision compared to JavaScript’s standard 64-bit numbers.

You might wonder: “We already have Float32Array and Float64Array, so why do we need a 16-bit version?”

The answer comes down to three things: memory, performance, and compatibility.

TypedArrayElement TypeBytes Per ElementDescriptionValue RangePrecision
Float16Array16-bit float216-bit IEEE floating point±65,504~3 decimal digits
Float32Array32-bit float432-bit IEEE floating point±3.4×10^38~7 decimal digits
Float64Array64-bit float864-bit IEEE floating point±1.8×10^308~15 decimal digits

A Float16Array uses half the memory of a Float32Array. If you’re working with large datasets, this can make a significant difference.

For applications processing millions of values, this memory saving can be crucial. In certain contexts, especially with GPU-accelerated computing, 16-bit floats can be processed more efficiently than 32-bit or 64-bit numbers. Newer GPUs often have specialized hardware for handling 16-bit floating point math, making operations potentially faster.

References

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

More Articles You Might Enjoy

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well. If you like what I have to say, please check out the sponsors who are supporting me. Much appreciated!

Javascript
7 min read

JavaScript Operators: '||' vs '&&' vs '??'

Master JavaScript logical operators with practical examples and best practices

Oct 26, 2024
Read article
Javascript
4 min read

Understanding Bitwise Shifts in JavaScript: << and >>

A practical guide to left and right shift operators in JavaScript

Nov 12, 2024
Read article
Javascript
5 min read

Working with JavaScript's Scheduler API

Learn how to prioritize and control task execution in JavaScript using the new Scheduler API for better performance and user experience

Nov 26, 2024
Read article
Javascript
7 min read

JavaScript Truthy and Falsy: A Deep Dive

Grasp JavaScript's type coercion with practical examples and avoid common pitfalls

Oct 27, 2024
Read article
Javascript
9 min read

Exploring JavaScript Symbols

Deep dive into JavaScript Symbols - what they are, why they matter, and how to use them effectively

Nov 15, 2024
Read article
Javascript
4 min read

Promise.try: Unified Error Handling for Sync and Async JavaScript Code (ES2025)

Stop mixing try/catch with Promise chains - JavaScript's new Promise.try handles return values, Promises, and errors uniformly

Nov 10, 2024
Read article
Javascript
6 min read

AggregateError in JavaScript

AggregateError helps you handle multiple errors at once in JavaScript. This makes your code easier to manage and more reliable.

Sep 2, 2024
Read article
Javascript
6 min read

setImmediate() vs setTimeout() in JavaScript

both setImmediate() and setTimeout() are used for scheduling tasks, but they work differently.

Sep 8, 2024
Read article
Javascript
3 min read

JavaScript's &&= Operator: Understanding Logical AND Assignment

Use the &&= operator to safely update truthy values while preserving falsy states

Nov 5, 2024
Read article
all articles

Become a better engineer

Here are engineering resources I've personally vetted and use. They focus on skills you'll actually need to build and scale real projects - the kind of experience that gets you hired or promoted.

40% DISCOUNT

CodeCrafters

Level up by building real tools like Redis, Git, and SQLite from scratch.

20% DISCOUNT

Scrimba

Accelerate your JavaScript and React journey with Scrimba's interactive learning platform.

25% DISCOUNT

Boot.dev

Courses taught by engineers who worked at companies like Netflix and SourceGraph.

Many companies have a fixed annual stipend per engineer (e.g. $2,000) for use towards learning resources. If your company offers this stipend, you can forward them your invoices directly for reimbursement. By using my affiliate links, you support my work and get a discount at the same!

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/float16array-javascript. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.