Float16Array in JavaScript Understanding the new 16-bit floating point array in JavaScript

Float16Array is a new type of array in JavaScript that stores 16-bit (2-byte) floating point numbers. It joins the existing family of TypedArrays like Int8Array , Uint8Array , Float32Array , and Float64Array

Float16Array Baseline 2025 newly available Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. Since April 2025 this feature works across the latest devices and browser versions. This feature might not work in older devices or browsers. Float16Array on Web Platform Status

If you’ve never used TypedArrays before, think of them as specialized arrays that can only contain specific types of numbers.

Unlike regular JavaScript arrays that can mix strings, objects, and numbers, TypedArrays are fixed-size, memory-efficient arrays dedicated to numeric data.

Here’s how you’d create and use a Float16Array

JavaScript 1 // Create a Float16Array with 4 elements 2 const myArray = new Float16Array ( 4 ) ; 3 4 myArray[ 0 ] = 1.5 ; 5 myArray[ 1 ] = 42.0 ; 6 myArray[ 2 ] = 0.333 ; 7 myArray[ 3 ] = - 27.5 ; 8 9 console . log (myArray) ; // Float16Array [1.5, 42, 0.3330078125, -27.5]

Notice something interesting with the third value? 0.333 became 0.3330078125 . This happens because 16-bit floating point numbers have limited precision compared to JavaScript’s standard 64-bit numbers.

You might wonder: “We already have Float32Array and Float64Array , so why do we need a 16-bit version?”

The answer comes down to three things: memory, performance, and compatibility.

TypedArray Element Type Bytes Per Element Description Value Range Precision Float16Array 16-bit float 2 16-bit IEEE floating point ±65,504 ~3 decimal digits Float32Array 32-bit float 4 32-bit IEEE floating point ±3.4×10^38 ~7 decimal digits Float64Array 64-bit float 8 64-bit IEEE floating point ±1.8×10^308 ~15 decimal digits

A Float16Array uses half the memory of a Float32Array . If you’re working with large datasets, this can make a significant difference.

JavaScript 1 const smallArray = new Float16Array ( 1000000 ) ; // ~2MB 2 const largeArray = new Float32Array ( 1000000 ) ; // ~4MB

For applications processing millions of values, this memory saving can be crucial. In certain contexts, especially with GPU-accelerated computing, 16-bit floats can be processed more efficiently than 32-bit or 64-bit numbers. Newer GPUs often have specialized hardware for handling 16-bit floating point math, making operations potentially faster.

References