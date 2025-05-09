Up to date

Error.isError(): A Better Way to Check Error Types in JavaScript Why the new Error.isError() method solves important cross-realm issues and provides more reliable error identification than instanceof

JavaScript’s error handling system has long had a blind spot when dealing with errors across different execution contexts. The new Error.isError() method addresses this limitation, providing developers with a more reliable way to identify error objects.

Error.isError() Limited availability Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: no. Supported in Safari: no. This feature is not Baseline because it does not work in some of the most widely-used browsers. Error.isError() on Web Platform Status

The traditional approach to checking if a value is an Error has been using the instanceof operator.

JavaScript 1 try { 2 // Code that might throw 3 } catch (e) { 4 if (e instanceof Error ) { 5 // Handle error 6 } 7 }

This approach has two significant limitations:

Cross-realm errors aren’t correctly identified. When an error originates from another realm (like an iframe or VM module), instanceof Error returns false because each realm has its own Error constructor.

JavaScript 1 const iframe = document . createElement ( 'iframe' ) ; 2 document . body . appendChild (iframe) ; 3 const iframeError = iframe . contentWindow . Error ; 4 5 // error in the iframe realm 6 const crossRealmError = new iframeError ( 'Error from iframe' ) ; 7 8 // This check fails, even though it's clearly an error 9 console . log (crossRealmError instanceof Error ) ; // false 🔴 10 11 // Error.isError() correctly identifies it 12 console . log (Error . isError (crossRealmError)) ; // true 🟢

This can lead to situations where errors are not handled correctly, as the instanceof check fails.

Fake errors can pass the test. Objects with Error.prototype in their prototype chain but lacking error characteristics will be incorrectly identified as errors.

JavaScript 1 // "fake" error by setting Error.prototype in the prototype chain 2 const fakeError = { message : "I'm not a real error" } ; 3 Object . setPrototypeOf (fakeError , Error . prototype) ; 4 5 // This incorrectly identifies it as an Error 6 console . log (fakeError instanceof Error ) ; // true 🔴 7 8 // Error.isError() correctly rejects it 9 console . log (Error . isError (fakeError)) ; // false 🟢

These issues can lead to inconsistent error handling and difficult-to-diagnose bugs. The new Error.isError() method provides a solution:

JavaScript 1 try { 2 // Code that might throw 3 } catch (e) { 4 if (Error . isError (e)) { 5 // Handle error with confidence 6 } 7 }

Instead of checking the prototype chain, Error.isError() uses a simpler and more reliable approach. It looks for a special internal marker (like a hidden ID tag) that gets added to every genuine Error object when it’s created.

This method works better than instanceof for two reasons:

It correctly identifies errors even when they come from different contexts (like iframes or modules) It rejects fake objects that try to pretend they’re errors by manipulating the prototype

Think of it like checking for a manufacturer’s watermark instead of just looking at the label - it’s much harder to fake.

Typing Error.isError()

Here’s one way you could type the Error.isError() method in TypeScript: