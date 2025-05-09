Error.isError(): A Better Way to Check Error Types in JavaScript

JavaScript’s error handling system has long had a blind spot when dealing with errors across different execution contexts. The new
Error.isError() method addresses this limitation, providing developers with a more reliable way to identify error objects.
Error.isError()
Limited availability
Supported in Chrome: yes.
Supported in Edge: yes.
Supported in Firefox: no.
Supported in Safari: no.
This feature is not Baseline because it does not work in some of the most widely-used browsers.
The traditional approach to checking if a value is an Error has been using the
instanceof operator.
This approach has two significant limitations:
- Cross-realm errors aren’t correctly identified. When an error originates from another realm (like an iframe or VM module),
instanceof Errorreturns
falsebecause each realm has its own
Errorconstructor.
This can lead to situations where errors are not handled correctly, as the
instanceof check fails.
- Fake errors can pass the test. Objects with
Error.prototypein their prototype chain but lacking error characteristics will be incorrectly identified as errors.
These issues can lead to inconsistent error handling and difficult-to-diagnose bugs. The new
Error.isError() method provides a solution:
Instead of checking the prototype chain,
Error.isError() uses a simpler and more reliable approach. It looks for a special internal marker (like a hidden ID tag) that gets added to every genuine
Error object when it’s created.
This method works better than
instanceof for two reasons:
- It correctly identifies errors even when they come from different contexts (like iframes or modules)
- It rejects fake objects that try to pretend they’re errors by manipulating the prototype
Think of it like checking for a manufacturer’s watermark instead of just looking at the label - it’s much harder to fake.
Typing
Error.isError()
Here’s one way you could type the
Error.isError() method in TypeScript: