How JavaScript Was Written Back In the Day

I spent the last week diving into code from 2006-2015. I was expecting to cringe at old patterns and appreciate how far we’ve come. Instead, I found myself surprisingly impressed by some of the solutions these early frameworks came up with.
Web development in 2006 meant dealing with browser inconsistencies. Internet Explorer 6 had most of the market share, and it did things differently. Event handling varied between browsers. CSS selector support was limited.
jQuery 1.0 launched on August 26, 2006, with a specific approach to these challenges. John Resig designed it around making DOM manipulation feel natural. The jQuery prototype pattern was pretty clever:
You could write
$('#element').addClass('active').fadeIn() and it felt intuitive. The jQuery object behaved like an array but with methods that returned themselves.
jQuery’s approach was to abstract browser differences behind a consistent API. It implemented CSS3 selectors using JavaScript when browsers didn’t support them. AJAX requests worked the same way regardless of the underlying browser implementation.
The approach worked so well that many developers didn’t need to think about browser differences anymore. When browsers eventually standardized, the abstraction layer had done its job.
Here’s another example I found interesting.
The
get method handles three completely different scenarios depending on what you pass to it. This kind of API overloading was common in jQuery and made the library feel intuitive.
This approach allowed jQuery objects to have numeric indices
$('div')[0] and a length property
$('div').length while still being objects that could have methods like
addClass() and
fadeIn()
[1] When you pass an array: The method treats this as a way to populate the jQuery object with new elements. It sets the length to
0 (clearing any existing elements) and uses
[].push.apply(this, num) to copy all elements from the array into the jQuery object.
[2] When you pass nothing: It returns a “clean array” of all elements using
jQuery.map(). This gives you access to the actual DOM elements without the jQuery wrapper.
[3] When you pass a number: It returns just that specific element by index, like
$('div').get(0) would give you the first
div element.
What’s interesting is how jQuery objects needed to feel like arrays without actually being arrays.
In 2006, JavaScript was much more limited. There was no
Array.from(), no spread operator
..., and
Array.prototype.push() only accepted individual arguments rather than arrays.
The
[].push.apply(this, arguments) pattern was a clever workaround that became very common.
By 2010, JavaScript applications were getting more complex. DOM manipulation was scattered throughout codebases.
This code shows several patterns that were common in early 2010s JavaScript. The event system uses manual callback management with
this._callbacks as a plain object hash.
The
trigger method handles two types of listeners: specific event names and the special “all” event that fires for everything.
Notice the variable declarations at the top:
var list, calls, i, l;. This was standard practice before
let and
const existed. Declaring all variables at the function top avoided confusion about JavaScript’s function-scoped hoisting behavior.
The method uses
_.rest(arguments) to slice off the first argument (the event name) before passing the remaining arguments to callbacks. This was necessary because JavaScript didn’t have rest parameters
(...args) or destructuring assignment. The arguments object was array-like but not a real array, so you needed utility functions to work with it.
The dual handling of specific events and “all” events is interesting. For specific events like
trigger('save'), it only passes the extra arguments. But for the “all” listener, it passes the complete arguments object including the event name, so listeners know which event actually fired.
The
list[i].apply(this, ...) pattern was the standard way to call functions with dynamic arguments before the spread operator existed. It sets the this context and applies an array of arguments to the function.
There was no
fetch() API until 2015, so developers had to use
XMLHttpRequest or
ActiveXObject to make AJAX requests.
The
|| function() pattern provided polyfills before module systems existed. Multiple
try/catch blocks were necessary because ActiveX object creation would throw errors if that version wasn’t available.
Before
Object.assign() and the spread operator
{...obj} existed, you had to manually copy properties from one object to another:
[1] The
dst = dst || {} pattern provided fallback values for optional parameters before default parameter syntax:
function shallowCopy(src, dst = {}) { }
[2] The
for...in loop manually iterates through properties because
Object.assign() and the spread operator
{...obj} didn’t exist yet.
Before ES6 classes, constructor functions with prototype methods were the standard OOP approach.
Object.create(null) created objects without prototype inheritance.
Global variables like
Dep.target were used for state tracking before better patterns emerged. The
while (i--) loop was a performance optimization for backwards iteration.
These patterns show how creative developers had to be with limited language features. Many of these techniques are no longer necessary, but they solved real problems elegantly within the constraints of ES3 and ES5.