AsyncLocalStorage: Simplify Context Management in Node.js How AsyncLocalStorage solves context management in asynchronous Node.js apps

AsyncLocalStorage gives you a way to maintain context across your async operations without manually passing data through every function. Think of it like having a secret storage box that follows your request around, carrying important information that any part of your code can access.

Here’s what a typical Express application without AsyncLocalStorage might look like. We need to pass the userId through multiple functions:

App.js 1 async function handleRequest ( req , res ) { 2 const userId = req . headers[ 'user-id' ] ; 3 4 await validateUser (userId) ; 5 await processOrder (userId) ; 6 await sendNotification (userId) ; 7 } 8 9 async function validateUser ( userId ) { 10 // Need userId here 11 } 12 13 async function processOrder ( userId ) { 14 // Need userId here too 15 await updateInventory (userId) ; 16 } 17 18 async function updateInventory ( userId ) { 19 // Still need userId here 20 } 21 22 async function sendNotification ( userId ) { 23 // And here 24 }

Notice how we keep passing userId everywhere? Now multiply this by several more parameters like requestId , tenantId , and locale . The function signatures grow unwieldy fast.

Here’s how we can clean this up with AsyncLocalStorage

App.js 1 const { AsyncLocalStorage } = require ( 'node:async_hooks' ) ; 2 const storage = new AsyncLocalStorage () ; 3 4 const app = express () ; 5 6 app . use ( ( req , res , next ) => { 7 const context = { 8 userId : req . headers[ 'user-id' ] , 9 requestId : crypto . randomUUID () , 10 startTime : Date . now () 11 } ; 12 13 storage . run (context , () => { 14 next () ; 15 } ) ; 16 } ) ; 17 18 async function validateUser () { 19 const context = storage . getStore () ; 20 console . log ( `Validating user ${ context . userId } ` ) ; 21 } 22 23 async function processOrder () { 24 const context = storage . getStore () ; 25 console . log ( `Processing order for ${ context . userId } ` ) ; 26 } 27 28 async function sendNotification () { 29 const context = storage . getStore () ; 30 console . log ( `Sending notification to ${ context . userId } ` ) ; 31 } 32 33 app . post ( '/orders' , async ( req , res ) => { 34 await validateUser () ; 35 await processOrder () ; 36 await sendNotification () ; 37 } ) ;

The context follows the request through its entire lifecycle. No more parameter passing.

Info AsyncLocalStorage requires Node.js 23 or higher, so anyone still on older versions will need to use the --experimental-async-context-frame flag.

When to Use AsyncLocalStorage

Here’s where AsyncLocalStorage shines: tracking requests as they flow through your microservices. You can log the request ID, trace ID, and other metadata without passing them through every function.

App.js 1 const { AsyncLocalStorage } = require ( 'node:async_hooks' ) ; 2 const storage = new AsyncLocalStorage () ; 3 4 function setupRequestTracing ( app ) { 5 app . use ( ( req , res , next ) => { 6 const traceId = req . headers[ 'x-trace-id' ] || crypto . randomUUID () ; 7 8 storage . run ( { traceId } , () => { 9 res . setHeader ( 'x-trace-id' , traceId) ; 10 next () ; 11 } ) ; 12 } ) ; 13 } 14 15 function log ( message ) { 16 const { traceId } = storage . getStore () ; 17 console . log ( `[ ${ traceId } ] ${ message } ` ) ; 18 }

AsyncLocalStorage keeps track of the current transaction across your database operations. This is useful when you need to pass the transaction object through multiple functions:

App.js 1 import { AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks' ; 2 const asyncLocalStorage = new AsyncLocalStorage () ; 3 4 class TransactionManager { 5 constructor () { 6 this . storage = new AsyncLocalStorage () ; 7 } 8 9 async runInTransaction ( callback ) { 10 const transaction = await db . beginTransaction () ; 11 12 try { 13 await this . storage . run (transaction , callback) ; 14 await transaction . commit () ; 15 } catch (error) { 16 await transaction . rollback () ; 17 throw error ; 18 } 19 } 20 21 getCurrentTransaction () { 22 return this . storage . getStore () ; 23 } 24 } 25 26 // Usage 27 const tm = new TransactionManager () ; 28 29 await tm . runInTransaction ( async () => { 30 await updateUserProfile () ; 31 await updateUserPreferences () ; 32 } ) ; 33 34 async function updateUserProfile () { 35 const transaction = tm . getCurrentTransaction () ; 36 await transaction . query ( 'UPDATE users SET ...' ) ; 37 }

AsyncLocalStorage is also useful for logging. You can store the current log context and retrieve it in any function.

App.js 1 import { AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks' ; 2 const logStorage = new AsyncLocalStorage () ; 3 4 // Setup middleware to create log context 5 app . use ( ( req , res , next ) => { 6 const logContext = { 7 requestId : crypto . randomUUID () , 8 userId : req . headers[ 'user-id' ] , 9 path : req . path , 10 timestamp : new Date () . toISOString () 11 } ; 12 13 logStorage . run (logContext , () => { 14 next () ; 15 } ) ; 16 } ) ; 17 18 // Create a logger that uses the context 19 function logger ( message , level = 'info' ) { 20 const context = logStorage . getStore () ; 21 console . log ( JSON . stringify ( { 22 level , 23 message , 24 requestId : context . requestId , 25 userId : context . userId , 26 path : context . path , 27 timestamp : context . timestamp 28 } )) ; 29 } 30 31 // Use it anywhere in your app 32 app . get ( '/api/users' , async ( req , res ) => { 33 logger ( 'Fetching users list' ) ; 34 35 try { 36 const users = await db . getUsers () ; 37 logger ( 'Successfully retrieved users' ) ; 38 res . json (users) ; 39 } catch (error) { 40 logger ( 'Failed to fetch users' , 'error' ) ; 41 res . status ( 500 ) . send (error . message) ; 42 } 43 } ) ;

When you run this, each log message automatically includes the full request context:

json 1 { 2 "level" : "info" , 3 "message" : "Fetching users list" , 4 "requestId" : "123e4567-e89b-12d3-a456-426614174000" , 5 "userId" : "user123" , 6 "path" : "/api/users" , 7 "timestamp" : "2024-12-20T10:30:00.000Z" 8 }

When Not to Use AsyncLocalStorage

While AsyncLocalStorage is powerful, I avoid it when:

The context only needs to flow through a couple of functions - regular parameter passing is clearer.

Working with synchronous code - AsyncLocalStorage adds unnecessary complexity.

adds unnecessary complexity. When you build a public API using AsyncLocalStorage , you’re forcing a specific way of managing context onto your users. Consider a payment processing API:

App.js 1 import { AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks' ; 2 const storage = new AsyncLocalStorage () ; 3 4 export class PaymentProcessor { 5 async processPayment ( amount ) { 6 const context = storage . getStore () ; 7 if ( ! context ?. userId) { 8 throw new Error ( 'No user context found!' ) ; 9 } 10 // Process payment using context.userId 11 } 12 }

Your API consumers now must wrap every call in storage.run() , which might not fit their application’s architecture.

They can’t simply call processPayment() directly with a user ID. Instead of writing straightforward code like await processor.processPayment(100, userId) , they’re forced into this more complex pattern:

App.js 1 storage . run ( { userId : '123' } , async () => { 2 const processor = new PaymentProcessor () ; 3 await processor . processPayment ( 100 ) ; 4 } ) ;

A more flexible approach would make the context optional while still supporting AsyncLocalStorage

App.js 1 export class PaymentProcessor { 2 async processPayment ( amount , context = storage . getStore () ) { 3 const userId = context ?. userId ; 4 if ( ! userId) { 5 throw new Error ( 'No user context provided!' ) ; 6 } 7 // Process payment using userId 8 } 9 }

This approach gives API consumers the freedom to choose their preferred approach while maintaining compatibility with AsyncLocalStorage when needed. They can either use the context storage or pass parameters directly, fitting their specific use case and architecture.