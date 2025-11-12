HTML Articles: Native Elements and Resource Hints
HTML that replaces JavaScript: the details and search elements, the popover attribute, form validation states, and preload, preconnect and modulepreload.
all topics
- CSS :interest-source and :interest-target Pseudo-Classes
- ::details-content: Style Expandable Content, No Wrappers
- Native Popover Element with HTML
- CSS :user-valid and :user-invalid for Friendlier Form Errors
- HTML Details Element: The Native Accordion You're Not Using
- link rel=modulepreload: Load JavaScript Modules Sooner
- The HTML Search Element: A Native Tag for Search Forms
- Preload Responsive Images with imagesrcset and imagesizes
- Speculation Rules API: Prefetch and Prerender Next Pages
- Improve PageSpeed Insights Score with Lazy Loading Iframes
- Preconnect to Required Origins with rel=preconnect