JavaScript's ??= Operator: Default Values Made Simple

The nullish coalescing assignment operator
??= is relatively new to JavaScript. It was officially added in ECMAScript 2021 (ES12) as part of the “Logical Assignment Operators” proposal.
Think of
??= as a smart guardian for your variables. It only assigns a new value if the current one is
null or
undefined
When you write something like
user.name ??= 'Anonymous', the operator first checks if
user.name is
null or
undefined.
If it is
null or
undefined, only then does it assign
'Anonymous' — If
user.name already has any other value - even an empty string or 0 - it stays untouched.
Why ??= Beats The Alternatives
Before
??=, we had several ways to handle default values, but each had its drawbacks. Compare these approaches:
The
??= operator gives us precision we didn’t have before. It only triggers when we truly have no value, making it perfect for cases where zero, empty strings, or false are valid data:
This precision helps prevent bugs that can occur when using broader checks. When building user interfaces or handling form data, you often want to preserve falsy values rather than replacing them with defaults.