JavaScript Truthy and Falsy: A Deep Dive

Working with JavaScript’s truthy and falsy values used to trip me up. Sure, I knew the basics -
false is falsy,
true is truthy. But the edge cases? Those were tricky. Let’s dive into what I’ve learned about this fundamental yet often misunderstood concept.
The Eight Falsy Values
In JavaScript, there are exactly eight falsy values. Everything else is truthy. Here they are:
document.all is a unique case: it’s an object that JavaScript treats as falsy for historical reasons. This legacy DOM API was used in old Internet Explorer versions to access all elements.
The Edge Cases That Break Your Brain
Type coercion in JavaScript creates some truly mind-bending scenarios.
The empty array comparison
[] == false evaluates to
true, yet an empty array is actually truthy. This happens because JavaScript first converts the array to a primitive value. When an empty array is converted to a primitive, it becomes an empty string. That empty string then converts to
0, and
0 == false is
true. Yes, really.
Non-empty arrays like
[1,2] == true evaluate to
false through a similar conversion maze. The array
[1,2] becomes the string
"1,2" when converted to a primitive. This string can’t be cleanly converted to a number, so it becomes
NaN. And
NaN == true is
false. The fact that
[1,2] is truthy when used in an
if statement doesn’t help it equal
true in this comparison.
Objects throw another curveball.
{} == false is
false because an empty object converts to
"[object Object]" when coerced to a primitive. This string can’t be converted to a number, so it becomes
NaN, making the comparison
false. Yet new
Boolean(false) creates a Boolean object wrapping the value
false, which bizarrely equals
false when compared with
==, even though the Boolean object itself is truthy in conditional statements.
String comparisons add their own layer of confusion.
"0" == false is
true because the string
"0" gets converted to the number
0, which equals
false after type coercion. However,
"false" == false is
false because the string
"false" can’t be converted to a number - it becomes
NaN, making the equality check fail. The string content being “false” is irrelevant to the actual boolean value
false.
These quirks explain why the strict equality operator (
===) is generally preferred - it avoids this type coercion chaos entirely. But understanding these edge cases remains crucial for debugging legacy code or working with systems where loose equality is still in use.
Here’s a deceptively simple authentication check that could cause issues in production:
This code has two significant problems. First, If
user is
undefined, accessing
user.loggedIn throws a TypeError. Secondly, The function returns whatever value is in
loggedIn directly - could be
0,
'',
undefined,
null, or any other value. The type coercion would actually happen at the call site, not in this function.
A more robust implementation handles these edge cases explicitly:
The improved version first checks if
user exists, preventing the TypeError. Then it explicitly converts
user.loggedIn to a boolean with
Boolean(), making the intention clear and avoiding unexpected type coercion. This pattern is particularly important in authentication flows where ambiguity can lead to security issues.
Best Practices I’ve Learned
Type coercion affects code in surprising ways. Here are patterns I use to prevent bugs:
The optional chaining (
?.) here prevents crashes when
user is
null or
undefined. Without it,
user.role would throw a TypeError. The
! operator then handles these cases:
nullor
undefineduser → returns ‘guest’
user.roleis
undefined→ returns ‘guest’
user.roleis empty
string→ returns ‘guest’
user.roleis
0→ returns ‘guest’
user.rolehas value → returns that value
Array Length Validation
This seemingly simple function handles several edge cases:
itemsis
undefined→ returns
false
itemsis
null→ returns
false
itemsis
[]→ returns
false(length is 0)
itemsis
[1,2,3]→ returns
true(length is 3).
The
Boolean() conversion ensures we always return a true boolean instead of a number.
Number Validation
This function catches common numeric pitfalls:
"123"→ returns
false(string)
undefined→ returns
false
NaN→ returns
false
0→ returns
true
100→ returns
true
The
typeof check ensures we have an actual number, not a string or other type that might coerce to a number.
Safe Configuration Object
The nullish coalescing operator (
??) here is great because it only falls back to the default when a value is
null or
undefined
settingsis
undefined→ uses all defaults
settings.themeis
""→ keeps empty string (unlike
||)
settings.timeoutis
0→ keeps
0(unlike
||)
settings.retriesis
null→ uses default 3
settings.retriesis
undefined→ uses default 3
The combination of
?. and
?? makes this function extremely robust - it will never throw and always returns a complete config object, while still respecting intentionally set falsy values.
Note: If you’re not familiar with the nullish coalescing operator (
??), you can read more about it at JavaScript Operators: ’||’ vs ’&&’ vs ’??’
Key Takeaways for Working with Truthy/Falsy
JavaScript’s type coercion doesn’t have to be a source of bugs. Here’s what matters:
Next time you’re debugging a mysterious boolean condition or writing a validation function, remember: being explicit about your intentions with types will save you hours of debugging later.