JavaScript Operators: '||' vs '&&' vs '??' Master JavaScript logical operators with practical examples and best practices

JavaScript’s logical operators ( || , && , ?? ) are powerful tools that go way beyond simple true/false operations. Let’s dive into how they work, explore some clever use cases, and see how they can make your code cleaner and more elegant.

The OR Operator || : Default Values Made Simple

The OR operator ( || ) is a shortcut for setting default values. It returns the first “truthy” value it finds, making it perfect for fallback values. If you’re new to truthy and falsy values, here’s a helpful guide.

JavaScript 1 // Basic boolean operations 2 true || false // returns true 3 false || true // returns true 4 false || false // returns false 5 6 // Working with different types 7 "hello" || "world" // returns "hello" 8 "" || "fallback" // returns "fallback" 9 null || "default" // returns "default" 10 undefined || 42 // returns 42

This pattern shines when setting default values:

JavaScript 1 // Clean default value syntax 2 function greet ( name ) { 3 return `Hello, ${ name || 'friend' } !` ; 4 } 5 6 // Useful for configuration objects 7 const config = { 8 port : process . env . PORT || 3000 , 9 host : process . env . HOST || 'localhost' , 10 timeout : process . env . TIMEOUT || 5000 11 } ;

The AND Operator && : Elegant Conditional Execution

The AND operator ( && ) is your friend for conditional execution. It returns the first “falsy” value or the last value if everything is truthy. This creates a clean way to run code conditionally.

JavaScript 1 // Boolean operations 2 true && false // returns false 3 true && true // returns true 4 false && true // returns false 5 6 // Working with values 7 "hello" && "world" // returns "world" 8 "" && "test" // returns "" 9 null && "anything" // returns null

The && operator in JavaScript does something subtle - it returns the last value if all conditions are true, or the first falsy value it encounters. This behavior enables two powerful patterns:

JavaScript 1 // Pattern 1: Single-line conditional execution 2 isValid && sendToServer (data) ; 3 4 // Under the hood, this is doing: 5 if (isValid) { 6 sendToServer (data) ; 7 }

This works because:

If isValid is false , && returns false and stops there

is , returns false and stops there If isValid is true , && evaluates and returns the result of sendToServer(data )

JSX 1 // Pattern 2: Conditional rendering in React 2 return ( 3 < div > 4 { isLoggedIn && < UserDashboard /> } 5 { hasError && < ErrorMessage text = { errorText } /> } 6 </ div > 7 ) ; 8 9 // React processes this as: 10 { true && < Component /> } // renders <Component /> 11 { false && < Component /> } // renders false (React ignores it)

The magic happens because:

React ignores false , null , and undefined in JSX

, , and in JSX When isLoggedIn is true , && returns the component

is , returns the component When isLoggedIn is false , && returns false (which React ignores)

Watch Out For These Cases

JSX 1 // Potential gotcha with numbers 2 const count = 0 ; 3 return ( 4 < div > 5 { count && < DisplayCount number = { count } /> } // Oops! Renders 0 6 </ div > 7 ) ; 8 9 // Safer version 10 return ( 11 < div > 12 { count !== undefined && < DisplayCount number = { count } /> } 13 { /* or */ } 14 { count >= 0 && < DisplayCount number = { count } /> } 15 </ div > 16 ) ;

Any falsy value ( 0 , '' , null , undefined , false ) will short-circuit &&

, , , , ) will short-circuit In React, only false , null , and undefined are truly “invisible”

, , and are truly “invisible” Other falsy values like 0 or '' will actually render

The Nullish Coalescing Operator ?? : Smart Defaults

Think of ?? as a smarter way to set default values. Unlike || which triggers on any falsy value, ?? only triggers on null or undefined . Here’s why this difference matters:

JavaScript 1 // Let's see what || considers "falsy": 2 0 || "default" // returns "default" 3 "" || "default" // returns "default" 4 false || "default" // returns "default" 5 null || "default" // returns "default" 6 undefined || "default" // returns "default" 7 8 // Now compare with ??: 9 0 ?? "default" // returns 0 ✨ 10 "" ?? "default" // returns "" ✨ 11 false ?? "default" // returns false ✨ 12 null ?? "default" // returns "default" 13 undefined ?? "default" // returns "default"

This becomes super useful when working with numbers or strings where 0 or "" are meaningful values:

JavaScript 1 // Working with quantities 2 function updateQuantity ( newQuantity ) { 3 // BAD: || turns 0 into 1 4 cart . quantity = newQuantity || 1 ; // 0 becomes 1 5 6 // GOOD: ?? keeps 0 as 0 7 cart . quantity = newQuantity ?? 1 ; // 0 stays 0 8 } 9 10 // Working with form inputs 11 function updateProfile ( formData ) { 12 // BAD: || replaces empty string with default 13 user . bio = formData . bio || "No bio yet" ; // "" becomes "No bio yet" 14 15 // GOOD: ?? keeps empty string 16 user . bio = formData . bio ?? "No bio yet" ; // "" stays as "" 17 } 18 19 // Real-world example: API response handling 20 function processUserData ( response ) { 21 return { 22 name : response . name ?? 'Anonymous' , 23 posts : response . posts ?? [] , 24 score : response . score ?? 0 , // 0 is a valid score 25 bio : response . bio ?? '' , // Empty bio is valid 26 lastLogin : response . lastLogin ?? null 27 } ; 28 }

The ?? operator really shines when:

Working with numbers where 0 is valid Handling strings where empty string is meaningful Processing API responses where you need to distinguish between “not set” ( null / undefined ) and “intentionally empty” ( 0 / "" )

You can also chain it for multiple fallbacks:

JavaScript 1 // Multiple fallbacks while preserving 0 and "" 2 const username = input ?? stored ?? generated ?? 'guest' ; 3 4 // Useful in configuration 5 const config = { 6 timeout : process . env . TIMEOUT ?? defaultTimeout ?? 5000 , 7 retries : process . env . RETRIES ?? settings . retries ?? 3 , 8 path : process . env . PATH ?? defaultPath ?? '' 9 } ;

Choosing the Right Operator

Let’s look at common scenarios and which operator fits best:

Need a default value? Here’s how to choose:

JavaScript 1 // When 0 or empty string are NOT valid values, use || 2 function getName ( user ) { 3 return user . name || 'Anonymous' ; // empty string becomes 'Anonymous' 4 5 // This handles all these cases: 6 '' || 'Anonymous' // returns 'Anonymous' 7 0 || 'Anonymous' // returns 'Anonymous' 8 null || 'Anonymous' // returns 'Anonymous' 9 false || 'Anonymous' // returns 'Anonymous' 10 } 11 12 // When 0 or empty string ARE valid values, use ?? 13 function getQuantity ( product ) { 14 return product . quantity ?? 1 ; // 0 stays 0, only null/undefined become 1 15 16 // This handles the edge cases better: 17 0 ?? 1 // returns 0 (preserves valid zero) 18 '' ?? 'default' // returns '' (preserves empty string) 19 null ?? 1 // returns 1 20 undefined ?? 1 // returns 1 21 }

Need conditional execution? Use &&

JavaScript 1 // The && operator is perfect when you want to: 2 // 1. Run code only if a condition is true 3 // 2. Show UI elements conditionally 4 // 3. Access nested properties safely 5 6 // Function calls 7 function processUser ( user ) { 8 // Only calls expensive function if user is premium 9 user . isPremium && loadPremiumFeatures (user) ; 10 11 // Safer than if statements for nullable objects 12 user ?. settings ?. theme && applyTheme (user . settings . theme) ; 13 } 14 15 // Error handling 16 function submitForm ( data ) { 17 // Multiple conditions 18 isValid && ! isLoading && sendToServer (data) ; 19 20 // With error handling 21 isValid && handleSuccess () || handleError () ; 22 } 23 24 // React conditional rendering 25 function UserProfile ( { user , isAdmin } ) { 26 return ( 27 < div > 28 { /* Basic conditional render */ } 29 { isLoggedIn && < UserDashboard /> } 30 31 { /* Multiple conditions */ } 32 { isAdmin && user . permissions && < AdminControls /> } 33 34 { /* Conditional with nested properties */ } 35 { user ?. subscription ?. isActive && < PremiumContent /> } 36 37 { /* Combining conditions */ } 38 { (isAdmin || user . isModerator) && < ModTools /> } 39 </ div > 40 ) ; 41 }

Need multiple fallbacks? Combine them with parentheses:

JavaScript 1 // Multiple fallbacks with clear precedence 2 const theme = (userTheme ?? systemTheme) ?? 'light' ; 3 const name = (user ?. name ?? savedName) ?? 'Anonymous' ; 4 5 // Real-world example: Complex configuration 6 const config = { 7 // Environment variables with fallbacks 8 port : (process . env . PORT ?? customPort) ?? 3000 , 9 10 // User preferences with system defaults 11 theme : (userPrefs ?. theme ?? systemTheme) ?? 'light' , 12 13 // Feature flags with multiple layers 14 features : { 15 dark : (userFlags ?. dark ?? betaFlags ?. dark) ?? false , 16 experimental : (user ?. beta && betaFeatures) ?? false 17 } , 18 19 // API configuration with timeouts 20 api : { 21 timeout : (customTimeout ?? defaultTimeout) ?? 5000 , 22 retries : (userRetries ?? systemRetries) ?? 3 , 23 // Combining different operators for complex logic 24 endpoint : (isProd && PROD_API) || (isStaging && STAGING_API) || DEV_API 25 } 26 } ;

These operators are more than just syntax shortcuts - they’re tools for writing cleaner, more expressive code. Next time you’re about to write an if statement, consider if one of these operators might make your code more elegant.