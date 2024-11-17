#open source
16 published articles about open source found.
- Can OSSPledge Fix Open Source Sustainability?
- Precise Decimal Math in JavaScript with Fraction.js
- Pkl: Apple's New Configuration Language That Could Replace JSON and YAML
- SecretLint — A Linter for Preventing Committing Credentials
- Repopack: Pack Your Entire Repository Into A Single File
- VoidZero: Threat or Catalyst for Open Source JavaScript Tooling?
- dependency-time-machine: An Easier Way to Update NPM packages
- What's New in Express.js v5.0
- Comprehensive React Testing: Handling API Calls with Mock Service Worker
- Remove Unnecessary NPM Packages with eslint-plugin-depend
- Secure Your Repositories: Prevent Credential Leaks with Gitleaks
- Who is the fastest? Node.js, Bun.js, or Deno.js
- Mermaid.js — Create Charts and Diagrams With Markdown-like Syntax
- Peaks.js — Interact With Audio Waveforms
- Next.js — React Server-Side Rendering Done Right
- How to setup Webpack +2.0 from scratch in 2017
