Engineering Management: Teams, Meetings and Feedback
Running engineering teams: the cost of meetings, Scrum, unrealistic deadlines, feedback with the 5:1 rule, firebreak sprints, and how Amazon writes and decides.
all topics
- Why I Value Firebreak Sprints for Managing Technical Debt
- The 5:1 Rule: The Feedback Ratio of High-Performing Teams
- Can Scrum Be Salvaged?
- The Monday Morning Test to Measure Engineering Team Health
- How to Launch Software Projects On Time and On Budget
- A Company Is Not a Family. It's a Sports Team
- Conway's Law: How Your Org Chart Shapes Your Software
- Amazon's 'No Weasel Words' Rule
- The Real Cost of Meetings: What FAANG Does Differently
- What Makes MrBeast So Successful?
- Company Culture Happens Outside Management
- Unrealistic Deadlines In Software Engineering