Cloudflare Study: 39% of Companies Losing Control of Their IT and Security Environment New research reveals a shocking loss of control in corporate IT environments

A new Cloudflare study drops a bombshell: 39% of companies are losing grip on their IT and security environments. That’s nearly 4 out of 10 businesses navigating the digital realm without a clear map.

Gone are the days when a locked server room and a sturdy firewall were enough. Today’s IT landscape is a different animal entirely.

The study also reveals that IT and security teams are drowning in new responsibilities. We’re not just talking about a few extra tasks - we’re talking about a complete overhaul of their roles. Five years ago, many of these teams weren’t responsible for things like:

Ensuring security for remote and hybrid workers

Compliance with an ever-growing list of government regulations

Managing and securing applications in the public cloud

It’s like asking a chef to suddenly become a concert pianist while still cooking a five-course meal. Sure, they’re both in the service industry, but the skills are worlds apart.

The Complexity Crunch

The Cloudflare study doesn’t just highlight new responsibilities - it shines a spotlight on the skyrocketing complexity of everyday IT tasks. Let’s zoom in on a seemingly mundane aspect of office life: ensuring in-office connectivity.

Nearly half of the survey respondents reported that this basic function has become significantly more complex since 2020. It’s a startling revelation. Think about it - we’re not talking about cutting-edge tech or bleeding-edge security protocols. We’re talking about Bob from accounting being able to check his email.

So, what’s changed? Several factors are at play:

Hybrid work models: With employees toggling between home and office, networks must now seamlessly support a fluid workforce. It’s no longer just about bandwidth, but about creating consistent, secure experiences across locations.

With employees toggling between home and office, networks must now seamlessly support a fluid workforce. It’s no longer just about bandwidth, but about creating consistent, secure experiences across locations. Increased security threats: Every connection is now a potential vulnerability. IT teams must balance accessibility with robust security measures, turning simple network access into a complex dance of authentication and monitoring.

Every connection is now a potential vulnerability. IT teams must balance accessibility with robust security measures, turning simple network access into a complex dance of authentication and monitoring. BYOD policies: The line between personal and work devices has blurred. Supporting a diverse ecosystem of devices, each with its own quirks and security implications, adds layers of complexity.

The line between personal and work devices has blurred. Supporting a diverse ecosystem of devices, each with its own quirks and security implications, adds layers of complexity. Cloud-based applications: With more business-critical apps living in the cloud, ensuring reliable, fast connections isn’t just about internal networks anymore. It’s about managing the entire data journey, from user to cloud and back.

With more business-critical apps living in the cloud, ensuring reliable, fast connections isn’t just about internal networks anymore. It’s about managing the entire data journey, from user to cloud and back. Compliance requirements: Data protection regulations have teeth now. Even something as simple as an employee logging in might involve navigating a minefield of compliance issues.

This complexity creep isn’t just an inconvenience - it’s a fundamental shift in how IT operates. Tasks that once ran on autopilot now require constant attention and expertise. It’s as if the rules of gravity have changed, and IT teams are learning to walk all over again.

The result? A drain on resources, increased potential for errors, and a perpetual game of catch-up. What used to be the equivalent of changing a light bulb has become more akin to rewiring an entire city’s electrical grid - while it’s still running.

In this new reality, the role of IT has evolved from maintainer to innovator, problem-solver, and sometimes, digital magician. They’re not just keeping the lights on anymore - they’re building a whole new power plant while the demand for electricity is surging.

This complexity crunch isn’t just a phase - it’s the new normal. And it’s forcing companies to rethink not just their IT strategies, but their entire approach to digital infrastructure.

So, what’s the solution? The study dangles a tantalizing possibility: a “connectivity cloud.” It sounds like tech nirvana – a unified, secure, all-seeing eye in the digital chaos. And businesses are ready to throw money at it, to the tune of 16% of their IT budgets.

But here’s my take: There’s no magic wand in tech. The real solution starts with facing the music. We’re in uncharted waters, and the old maps don’t work anymore. Facing the music means: