JavaScript's &&= Operator: Understanding Logical AND Assignment Use the &&= operator to safely update truthy values while preserving falsy states

The logical AND assignment operator &&= arrived alongside ??= in ECMAScript 2021. It combines logical AND && with assignment = , offering a shorthand way to conditionally update values.

The &&= operator is a logical assignment operator that updates values based on truthiness. It only assigns the new value if the existing value is truthy. Here’s how it works under the hood:

JavaScript 1 // Traditional if statement 2 if (x) { 3 x = y ; 4 } 5 6 // Using logical AND with assignment 7 x = x && y ; 8 9 // Modern &&= operator (ES2021) 10 x &&= y ;

The behavior of &&= becomes clear when we examine different initial values.

JavaScript 1 let access = true ; 2 access &&= 'granted' ; // access becomes 'granted' 3 4 access = false ; 5 access &&= 'granted' ; // access stays false 6 7 access = '' ; 8 access &&= 'granted' ; // access stays empty string 9 10 access = 0 ; 11 access &&= 'granted' ; // access stays 0

Starting with true (truthy), the value changes to ‘granted’; but with false , an empty string, or 0 (all falsy values), the original value stays unchanged.

This demonstrates how &&= only performs assignment when the existing value is truthy, making it ideal for conditional updates where you want to preserve falsy states.

The &&= operator excels at handling conditional updates where you want to respect falsy values. Here’s a common use case with user permissions:

JavaScript 1 function updateUserAccess ( user ) { 2 // Only updates permissions if they already exist 3 user . canEdit &&= checkPermissions () ; 4 user . canDelete &&= checkAdminStatus () ; 5 6 return user ; 7 }

The &&= operator is also useful for managing application states and validation:

JavaScript 1 const form = { 2 isValid : true , 3 isSubmitted : false , 4 hasErrors : false 5 } ; 6 7 // Only validate if form is currently valid 8 form . isValid &&= validateFields () ; // Runs validation 9 form . isSubmitted &&= submitToServer () ; // Skipped if not valid 10 form . hasErrors &&= checkErrors () ; // Preserves false state

Or for an API response pattern:

JavaScript 1 const response = { 2 isAuthenticated : true , 3 hasPermission : true , 4 isExpired : false 5 } ; 6 7 // Each check only runs if previous checks pass 8 response . isAuthenticated &&= validateToken () ; 9 response . hasPermission &&= checkAccess () ; 10 response . isExpired &&= checkExpiration () ; // Stays false if no permission