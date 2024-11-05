courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
3 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

JavaScript's &&= Operator: Understanding Logical AND Assignment

Use the &&= operator to safely update truthy values while preserving falsy states

The logical AND assignment operator &&= arrived alongside ??= in ECMAScript 2021. It combines logical AND && with assignment =, offering a shorthand way to conditionally update values.

The &&= operator is a logical assignment operator that updates values based on truthiness. It only assigns the new value if the existing value is truthy. Here’s how it works under the hood:

JavaScript
// Traditional if statement
if (x) {
  x = y;
}


// Using logical AND with assignment
x = x && y;


// Modern &&= operator (ES2021)
x &&= y;

The behavior of &&= becomes clear when we examine different initial values.

JavaScript
let access = true;
access &&= 'granted';    // access becomes 'granted'


access = false;
access &&= 'granted';    // access stays false


access = '';
access &&= 'granted';    // access stays empty string


access = 0;
access &&= 'granted';    // access stays 0

Starting with true (truthy), the value changes to ‘granted’; but with false, an empty string, or 0 (all falsy values), the original value stays unchanged.

This demonstrates how &&= only performs assignment when the existing value is truthy, making it ideal for conditional updates where you want to preserve falsy states.

The &&= operator excels at handling conditional updates where you want to respect falsy values. Here’s a common use case with user permissions:

JavaScript
function updateUserAccess(user) {
  // Only updates permissions if they already exist
  user.canEdit &&= checkPermissions();
  user.canDelete &&= checkAdminStatus();


  return user;
}

The &&= operator is also useful for managing application states and validation:

JavaScript
const form = {
  isValid: true,
  isSubmitted: false,
  hasErrors: false
};


// Only validate if form is currently valid
form.isValid &&= validateFields();     // Runs validation
form.isSubmitted &&= submitToServer(); // Skipped if not valid
form.hasErrors &&= checkErrors();      // Preserves false state

Or for an API response pattern:

JavaScript
const response = {
  isAuthenticated: true,
  hasPermission: true,
  isExpired: false
};


// Each check only runs if previous checks pass
response.isAuthenticated &&= validateToken();
response.hasPermission &&= checkAccess();
response.isExpired &&= checkExpiration(); // Stays false if no permission

Keep in mind that the &&= operator is about conditional updates based on truthiness. If you need to handle null or undefined specifically, consider using the ??= operator instead.

