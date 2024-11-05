JavaScript's &&= Operator: Understanding Logical AND Assignment

The logical AND assignment operator
&&= arrived alongside ??= in ECMAScript 2021. It combines logical AND
&& with assignment
=, offering a shorthand way to conditionally update values.
The
&&= operator is a logical assignment operator that updates values based on truthiness. It only assigns the new value if the existing value is truthy. Here’s how it works under the hood:
The behavior of
&&= becomes clear when we examine different initial values.
Starting with
true (truthy), the value changes to ‘granted’; but with
false, an empty string, or 0 (all falsy values), the original value stays unchanged.
This demonstrates how
&&= only performs assignment when the existing value is truthy, making it ideal for conditional updates where you want to preserve falsy states.
The
&&= operator excels at handling conditional updates where you want to respect falsy values. Here’s a common use case with user permissions:
The
&&= operator is also useful for managing application states and validation:
Or for an API response pattern:
Keep in mind that the
&&= operator is about conditional updates based on truthiness. If you need to handle
null or
undefined specifically, consider using the
??= operator instead.