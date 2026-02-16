Next.js Articles: Next.js 16, Middleware and MCP
Next.js articles: what changed in Next.js 16, the CVE-2025-29927 middleware bypass, BotID on auth routes, and building an MCP server with mcp-handler.
- How I Use Vercel BotID to Stop Bots on Auth Endpoints
- Building Custom MCP Servers with Next.js and mcp-handler
- Next.js DevTools MCP: Connect Agents to Your Dev Server
- What's New in Next.js 16: Every Change Explained
- Data Fetching Architecture for Complex React/Next.js Apps
- CVE-2025-29927: The Next.js Middleware Bypass Explained