Startup Lessons from Building Products as a Founder
Lessons from building products as a founder: staying motivated, growing with the barnacle strategy, firing bad users, and what rebuilding 0xinsider taught me.
- I rebuilt 0xinsider for Polymarket sports and esports data
- Ph.D in failure, Masters in getting back up
- 0xInsider.com: Polymarket Analytics for Sports and Esports
- Barnacle Strategy for Startups
- Users Can Be Fired
- A Great Product Doesn't Need Marketing
- Chrome Built-In AI: What Gemini Nano Means for Startups
- Staying Motivated While Building a Startup