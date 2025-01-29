courses.reviews - My new website for finding the best coding courses, with reviews & exclusive discounts. It's free!

Published
7 min read
Up to date

Trevor I. Lasn

Staff Engineer, EM & Entrepreneur

Keep Your Node.js Apps Secure with `npx is-my-node-vulnerable`

This package compares your Node.js version against the Node.js Security Database, providing immediate feedback about potential security risks.

I discovered that the Node.js team maintains the is-my-node-vulnerable as an official security tool to help developers identify known vulnerabilities in their Node.js versions.

Behind the scenes, it’s comparing your process.version with the Node.js Security Database. The output is crystal clear - you’ll either see a celebratory “ALL GOOD” message or a detailed warning about specific vulnerabilities affecting your version.

Understanding Version Vulnerabilities

Node.js versions can contain security vulnerabilities that get discovered over time. For example, Node.js 20.3.0 had a vulnerability CVE-2023-30581 where the security policy mechanism could be bypassed using process.mainModule.proto.require()

The is-my-node-vulnerable package helps teams identify such vulnerabilities before they become problems. It’s a proactive approach to security that can save you from potential headaches down the line.

How to Use is-my-node-vulnerable

I’m using Node 20.5.1 in this example. Running npx is-my-node-vulnerable will check this version against the Node.js Security Database.

Yup! Lots of vulnerabilities in Node 20.5.1. Time to update to a more secure version.

For retro-compatibility enthusiasts: This module supports Node.js versions >= v0.12. However, npx does not work with those older versions, so you’ll need to install the package and run index.js manually. If you encounter errors when using npx, it’s likely because you’re using a vulnerable version of Node.js. Please consider upgrading.

The is-my-node-vulnerable package also provides a GitHub Action, just include the node-version in the yml file as follows in order to check a specific version.

Keep your Node.js versions secure by making this check part of your routine. That’s all there is to it.

If you found this article helpful, you might enjoy my free newsletter. I share developer tips and insights to help you grow your skills and career.

node.js security

Related Articles

If you enjoyed this article, you might find these related pieces interesting as well.

Sharp: A High-Performance Image Processing Library for Node.js

Sharp is a high-performance package for resizing and formatting images

Oct 28, 2020 4 min read

Common Causes of Memory Leaks in JavaScript

Identify and fix common JavaScript memory leaks (Node.js and Deno.js)

Aug 10, 2024 19 min read

Node.js Corepack: Version Control for Package Managers

Manage yarn and pnpm versions consistently across your team

Nov 19, 2024 3 min read

Who is the fastest? Node.js, Bun.js, or Deno.js

A detailed comparison of Node.js, Bun.js, and Deno.js runtime performance

Aug 2, 2024 21 min read

AsyncLocalStorage: Simplify Context Management in Node.js

How AsyncLocalStorage solves context management in asynchronous Node.js apps

Dec 20, 2024 6 min read
all articles

This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/is-my-node-vulnerable. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.