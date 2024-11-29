Web Performance API: Measure What Matters From slow to fast: Using JavaScript's Performance API to optimize web apps

Web performance isn’t just about fast load times. It’s about understanding what happens from the moment a user hits your site until they can actually use it. The Performance API opens up this black box of browser behavior.

Performance Baseline Widely available Supported in Chrome: yes. Supported in Edge: yes. Supported in Firefox: yes. Supported in Safari: yes. This feature is well established and works across many devices and browser versions. It’s been available across browsers since September 2015 Performance on Web Platform Status

Speed affects everything. Users leave slow sites. Search engines penalize them. Mobile users get frustrated when apps drain their batteries. The Performance API helps measure these real-world impacts.

JavaScript 1 // Basic usage of Performance API 2 const pageLoad = performance . now () ; 3 const navigationTiming = performance . getEntriesByType ( 'navigation' )[ 0 ] ; 4 const paintTiming = performance . getEntriesByType ( 'paint' ) ; 5 6 console . log ( `Page load time: ${ pageLoad } ms` ) ; 7 console . log ( `Time to first byte: ${ navigationTiming . responseStart } ms` ) ; 8 console . log ( `First paint: ${ paintTiming [ 0 ] . startTime } ms` ) ;

While the basic API gives us snapshots, PerformanceObserver lets us watch performance metrics as they happen:

JavaScript 1 // Create an observer for ongoing performance monitoring 2 const observer = new PerformanceObserver ( ( list ) => { 3 for ( const entry of list . getEntries ()) { 4 switch (entry . entryType) { 5 case 'navigation' : 6 console . log ( `Page loaded in ${ entry . loadEventEnd } ms` ) ; 7 break ; 8 9 case 'paint' : 10 console . log ( ` ${ entry . name } at ${ entry . startTime } ms` ) ; 11 break ; 12 13 case 'largest-contentful-paint' : 14 console . log ( `Main content visible at ${ entry . startTime } ms` ) ; 15 break ; 16 17 case 'layout-shift' : 18 console . log ( `Layout shift score: ${ entry . value } ` ) ; 19 break ; 20 } 21 } 22 } ) ; 23 24 // Start observing multiple types of performance entries 25 observer . observe ( { 26 entryTypes : [ 27 'navigation' , 28 'paint' , 29 'largest-contentful-paint' , 30 'layout-shift' 31 ] 32 } ) ;

In practice, we often use both methods together. The direct API calls give us immediate data, while the observer keeps track of ongoing performance:

JavaScript 1 class PerformanceTracker { 2 constructor () { 3 // Get initial timing data 4 this . initialLoad = performance . now () ; 5 this . navigationTiming = performance . getEntriesByType ( 'navigation' )[ 0 ] ; 6 7 // Set up ongoing monitoring 8 this . observer = new PerformanceObserver ( ( list ) => { 9 list . getEntries () . forEach ( entry => { 10 if ( this . isSignificantMetric (entry)) { 11 this . logMetric (entry) ; 12 } 13 } ) ; 14 } ) ; 15 16 // Start observing 17 this . observer . observe ( { 18 entryTypes : [ 19 'navigation' , 20 'resource' , 21 'paint' , 22 'largest-contentful-paint' 23 ] 24 } ) ; 25 } 26 27 isSignificantMetric ( entry ) { 28 const significantMetrics = [ 29 'first-paint' , 30 'first-contentful-paint' , 31 'largest-contentful-paint' 32 ] ; 33 34 return significantMetrics . includes (entry . name) ; 35 } 36 37 logMetric ( entry ) { 38 const timeSinceLoad = performance . now () - this . initialLoad ; 39 40 console . log ( 41 ` ${ entry . name } occurred at ${ entry . startTime } ms ` + 42 `( ${ timeSinceLoad } ms since tracking started)` 43 ) ; 44 } 45 } 46 47 // Start tracking 48 const tracker = new PerformanceTracker () ;

This combined approach gives us the best of both worlds: immediate access to performance data and ongoing monitoring of key metrics as they occur.

The Performance API is especially useful for monitoring Core Web Vitals - metrics that directly impact user experience.

JavaScript 1 // Track Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) 2 let lcpValue = 0 ; 3 const lcpObserver = new PerformanceObserver ( ( list ) => { 4 const entries = list . getEntries () ; 5 // We only care about the most recent LCP 6 const lastEntry = entries[entries . length - 1 ] ; 7 lcpValue = lastEntry . renderTime || lastEntry . loadTime ; 8 } ) ; 9 10 lcpObserver . observe ( { entryTypes : [ 'largest-contentful-paint' ] } ) ; 11 12 // Track First Input Delay (FID) 13 new PerformanceObserver ( ( list ) => { 14 for ( const entry of list . getEntries ()) { 15 const delay = entry . processingStart - entry . startTime ; 16 console . log ( `First input delay: ${ delay } ms` ) ; 17 } 18 } ) . observe ( { entryTypes : [ 'first-input' ] } ) ; 19 20 // Track Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) 21 let clsValue = 0 ; 22 new PerformanceObserver ( ( list ) => { 23 for ( const entry of list . getEntries ()) { 24 if ( ! entry . hadRecentInput) { 25 clsValue += entry . value ; 26 } 27 } 28 } ) . observe ( { entryTypes : [ 'layout-shift' ] } ) ;

Resource Loading Performance

Resource loading directly impacts how fast users can interact with your site. Every script, stylesheet, image, and font file adds to the loading time. But it’s not just about the total download size - it’s about when and how these resources load.

When browsers load resources, they follow specific patterns:

JavaScript 1 // Track resource loading performance 2 const resourceObserver = new PerformanceObserver ( ( list ) => { 3 list . getEntries () . forEach ( entry => { 4 // Filter out non-critical resources 5 if (entry . initiatorType === 'script' || 6 entry . initiatorType === 'css' || 7 entry . initiatorType === 'fetch' ) { 8 9 const timing = { 10 name : entry . name , 11 type : entry . initiatorType , 12 startTime : entry . startTime , 13 duration : entry . duration , 14 transferSize : entry . transferSize , 15 // Time spent waiting for the server 16 waitTime : entry . responseStart - entry . requestStart , 17 // Time spent downloading 18 downloadTime : entry . responseEnd - entry . responseStart 19 } ; 20 21 if (timing . duration > 500 ) { 22 console . warn ( 'Slow resource load:' , timing) ; 23 } 24 } 25 } ) ; 26 } ) ; 27 28 resourceObserver . observe ( { 29 entryTypes : [ 'resource' ] , 30 buffered : true // Include resources that loaded before observer was created 31 } ) ;

The sequence matters. Some resources block rendering entirely until they’re loaded (like CSS), while others can load in parallel (like images). Understanding these patterns helps identify optimization opportunities:

JavaScript 1 // Identify render-blocking resources and waterfall effects 2 const waterfall = new PerformanceObserver ( ( list ) => { 3 const entries = list . getEntries () ; 4 let lastBlockingResource = 0 ; 5 6 entries . forEach ( entry => { 7 if (entry . renderBlockingStatus === 'blocking' ) { 8 const endTime = entry . startTime + entry . duration ; 9 lastBlockingResource = Math . max (lastBlockingResource , endTime) ; 10 11 console . log ( 12 `Blocking resource ${ entry . name } delayed rendering by ${ entry . duration } ms` 13 ) ; 14 } 15 } ) ; 16 17 console . log ( `Total render blocking time: ${ lastBlockingResource } ms` ) ; 18 } ) ; 19 20 waterfall . observe ( { entryTypes : [ 'resource' ] } ) ;

By understanding how resources load, you can make informed decisions about:

Which resources to defer or load asynchronously

When to inline critical CSS

How to prioritize resource loading

Whether to use resource hints like preload and prefetch

Where to implement code splitting

Performance monitoring isn’t just about collecting metrics - it’s about using them to make informed decisions. Whether you’re debugging a slow page load, optimizing resource delivery, or ensuring a smooth user experience, the Performance API provides the insights needed to make meaningful improvements.

By combining basic timing data with real-time performance observers, we can build comprehensive monitoring systems that help maintain and improve web application performance. The key is choosing the right metrics for your specific use case and setting appropriate thresholds based on your users’ needs.