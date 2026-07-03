You have been invited to the 0xInsider.com Discord server!

Join the 0xInsider.com Discord community — talk markets, odds, and predictions with fellow prediction market traders in real time.

Trevor I. Lasn Trevor I. Lasn
· 2 min read
Building 0xinsider.com, the intelligence layer for prediction markets. Discover what's moving, see who's behind it, and find the edge before the crowd.

We just opened up a Discord server for prediction market enthusiasts, and we’d love for you to be part of it.

It’s a space to discuss market moves, debate odds, share forecasts, and swap strategies with other traders. Whether you want to dig into a specific market or just see what everyone’s watching, there’s a spot for you.

What You’ll Find Here

  • Real-time market talk — react to moves on Polymarket and Kalshi as they happen
  • Odds and forecast debates — argue your read, pressure-test someone else’s
  • Strategy swaps — share what’s working and learn what isn’t
  • Whale trade discussion — break down the large trades 0xInsider surfaces

Whether you’re deep into a specific market or just want to see what everyone’s watching, there’s a spot for you.

Join Us

Ready to talk markets, odds, and predictions with fellow traders?

Join the 0xInsider.com Discord

See you inside!

Trevor I. Lasn

Building 0xinsider.com, the intelligence layer for prediction markets. Discover what's moving, see who's behind it, and find the edge before the crowd. Product engineer based in Tartu, Estonia, building and shipping for over a decade.

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This article was originally published on https://www.trevorlasn.com/blog/join-0xinsider-discord. It was written by a human and polished using grammar tools for clarity.