You have been invited to the 0xInsider.com Discord server!

We just opened up a Discord server for prediction market enthusiasts, and we’d love for you to be part of it.

It’s a space to discuss market moves, debate odds, share forecasts, and swap strategies with other traders. Whether you want to dig into a specific market or just see what everyone’s watching, there’s a spot for you.

What You’ll Find Here

Real-time market talk — react to moves on Polymarket and Kalshi as they happen

— react to moves on Polymarket and Kalshi as they happen Odds and forecast debates — argue your read, pressure-test someone else’s

— argue your read, pressure-test someone else’s Strategy swaps — share what’s working and learn what isn’t

— share what’s working and learn what isn’t Whale trade discussion — break down the large trades 0xInsider surfaces

Whether you’re deep into a specific market or just want to see what everyone’s watching, there’s a spot for you.

Join Us

Ready to talk markets, odds, and predictions with fellow traders?

Join the 0xInsider.com Discord

See you inside!