You have been invited to the 0xInsider.com Discord server!

We just opened up a Discord server for prediction market enthusiasts, and we’d love for you to be part of it.
It’s a space to discuss market moves, debate odds, share forecasts, and swap strategies with other traders. Whether you want to dig into a specific market or just see what everyone’s watching, there’s a spot for you.
What You’ll Find Here
- Real-time market talk — react to moves on Polymarket and Kalshi as they happen
- Odds and forecast debates — argue your read, pressure-test someone else’s
- Strategy swaps — share what’s working and learn what isn’t
- Whale trade discussion — break down the large trades 0xInsider surfaces
Whether you’re deep into a specific market or just want to see what everyone’s watching, there’s a spot for you.
Join Us
Ready to talk markets, odds, and predictions with fellow traders?
Join the 0xInsider.com Discord
See you inside!