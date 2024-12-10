#thoughts
13 published articles about thoughts found.
- Tattoos Won't Break Your Tech Career
- Ghost Jobs Should Be Illegal
- How to Land Your First Tech Job
- The Credit Vacuum
- Self-Taught Developer's Guide to Thriving in Tech
- Mental Toughness is the Best Quality a Developer Can Have
- Explicit is better than implicit
- Objective-C Is a Total Abomination (opinion)
- How To Restore Your Passion for Programming
- What Does an Entry-Level Programmer Need to Know Exactly?
- Become a Web Developer in 180 Days
- Programming Trends to Watch in 2020 and Beyond
- The Secret to Being a Top Developer Is Building Things
all topics